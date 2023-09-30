Mangalam Cement Limited announced that at its board meeting held on September 30, 2023, the board approved the appointment of Mr. Pawan Kumar Thakur as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer to act as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with immediate effect. Consequent to the said appointment, Mr. Tarun Arora who was appointed as Compliance Officer by the Board on August 08, 2023, will cease to be Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect. However, Mr. Arora will continue as Assistant Company Secretary of the Company.

Shri Pawan Kumar Thakur, who is fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, a law graduate from Calcutta University and holds Bachelor's degree in Commerce and having around 21 years of experience in the secretarial & legal field as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.