Mangalam Cement Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

January 27, 2024 at 07:10 am EST Share

Mangalam Cement Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 4,394.31 million compared to INR 4,291.98 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,449.44 million compared to INR 4,445.92 million a year ago. Net income was INR 159.54 million compared to INR 5.29 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.8 compared to INR 0.19 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.8 compared to INR 0.19 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 12,881.76 million compared to INR 13,422.51 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 13,074.75 million compared to INR 13,711.05 million a year ago. Net income was INR 424.38 million compared to INR 15.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 15.43 compared to INR 0.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 15.43 compared to INR 0.55 a year ago.