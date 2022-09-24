Mangalam Organics : Loss of share certificate

Sub: Intimation towards Loss of and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2015
Share Certificates under Regulation 39(3) of Securities (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has received intimation about loss/misplacement of share certificates, the details of which are given below:
Folio No.
Name of shareholders
Certificate
Distinctive Nos.
No. of
No.
Shares
From
To
J01482
Jyotsna K Engineer
21387
2138601
2138700
100
V01604
Vijay K Engineer
21885
2188401
2188500
100
D01540
Dipika K Engineer
21722
2172101
2172200
100
The duplicate share certificates will be issued only after the receipt of all necessary documents from shareholders.
We request you to disseminate the above information to the Members of the Exchange and advise them to not deal in the aforesaid share certificates in any manner.
Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt.
Mangalam Organics Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 07:14:02 UTC.