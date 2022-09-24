Mangalam Organics : Loss of share certificate

Sub: Intimation towards Loss of and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has received intimation about loss/misplacement of share certificates, the details of which are given below:

Folio No. Name of shareholders Certificate Distinctive Nos. No. of No. Shares From To J01482 Jyotsna K Engineer 21387 2138601 2138700 100 V01604 Vijay K Engineer 21885 2188401 2188500 100 D01540 Dipika K Engineer 21722 2172101 2172200 100

The duplicate share certificates will be issued only after the receipt of all necessary documents from shareholders.

We request you to disseminate the above information to the Members of the Exchange and advise them to not deal in the aforesaid share certificates in any manner.

Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

For Mangalam Organics Limited