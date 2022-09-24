Advanced search
MANGALAM ORGANICS LIMITED

(514418)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
589.50 INR   +0.55%
Mangalam Organics : Loss of share certificate

09/24/2022
Registered Office / Factory :

Village Kumbhivali, Savroli-Kharpada Road,

Khalapur-410 202,

Dist. Raigad (Maharashtra)

Tel. 02192 - 276140

Date: September 24, 2022

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing & Compliance Department

Listing & Compliance Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G,

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Security Code: 514418

NSE Symbol: MANORG

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation towards Loss of and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2015

Share Certificates under Regulation 39(3) of Securities (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has received intimation about loss/misplacement of share certificates, the details of which are given below:

Folio No.

Name of shareholders

Certificate

Distinctive Nos.

No. of

No.

Shares

From

To

J01482

Jyotsna K Engineer

21387

2138601

2138700

100

V01604

Vijay K Engineer

21885

2188401

2188500

100

D01540

Dipika K Engineer

21722

2172101

2172200

100

The duplicate share certificates will be issued only after the receipt of all necessary documents from shareholders.

We request you to disseminate the above information to the Members of the Exchange and advise them to not deal in the aforesaid share certificates in any manner.

Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

For Mangalam Organics Limited

SHACHI

SUNIL SANGHAVI

Digitally signed by

SHACHI SUNIL SANGHAVI Date: 2022.09.24 10:21:10 +05'30'

Shachi Sanghavi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

An ISO 9001/14001/45001

2018 Certified Company

Disclaimer

Mangalam Organics Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
