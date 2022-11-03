Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers : Price movement

MCF

Mangalore Chemicals

& Fertilizers Limited

November 3, 2022

Dear Sir, Company's Scrip Code in BSE : 530011 MANGCHEM Company's Symbol in NSE : MANGCHEFER ISIN : INE558B01017

Sub: Clarification on significant movement in the share price of the Company

We refer to your letter reference no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12437 dated November 2, 2022 on the above subject.

We wish to inform you that all the material information/announcement that may have bearing on the operations/performance of the Company which include all the necessary disclosures in accordance with regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and all price sensitive information etc, have always been disclosed by the Company within stipulated time. There is no pending information or announcement which have a bearing on price movement of the Company.

Therefore, the significant movement in the share price of the Company is purely due to market conditions.

For Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited