  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    530011   INE558B01017

MANGALORE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(530011)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
86.75 INR   -3.56%
01:45aMangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers : Price movement
PU
09/02Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited Resumes the Operations of the Ammonia and Urea Plants
CI
08/01Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers : Price movement

11/03/2022 | 01:45am EDT
MCF

Mangalore Chemicals

& Fertilizers Limited

722/CLARIFICATION/2022

November 3, 2022

Mr. Binoy Yohannan

Asst. Vice President, Surveillance

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir,

Company's Scrip Code in BSE

: 530011 MANGCHEM

Company's Symbol in NSE

: MANGCHEFER

ISIN

: INE558B01017

Sub: Clarification on significant movement in the share price of the Company

We refer to your letter reference no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12437 dated November 2, 2022 on the above subject.

We wish to inform you that all the material information/announcement that may have bearing on the operations/performance of the Company which include all the necessary disclosures in accordance with regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and all price sensitive information etc, have always been disclosed by the Company within stipulated time. There is no pending information or announcement which have a bearing on price movement of the Company.

Therefore, the significant movement in the share price of the Company is purely due to market conditions.

This is for your information,

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

Vijayamahant esh Khannur

Digitally signed by Vijayamahantesh Khannur

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=560098, st=Karnataka, 2.5.4.20=c5341ca907bcc2742ef8d9ecd2f27eb0bc07a5db52ba4ece 0d4bf7142b9307bc, pseudonym=6AB24E9735CF22C387935FD147E5DDD04844A56C, serialNumber=25FFDA33B60C3749CA1A68EB7B942D8DCC81A74C E42E3660C73B5FA1CE2EFA38, cn=Vijayamahantesh Khannur Date: 2022.11.03 10:25:03 +05'30'

Vijayamahantesh Khannur Company Secretary

II

Disclaimer

MCF - Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 05:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 956 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2022 879 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net Debt 2022 8 607 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 10 281 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 651
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart MANGALORE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANGALORE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shubhabrata Saha Managing Director & Executive Director
T. M. Muralidharan Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Akshay Poddar Chairman
Vijayamahantesh Khannur Secretary & Compliance Officer
Achuta Rao Prasanna Dodballapur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANGALORE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LIMITED21.84%124
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.52.30%21 480
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-9.17%20 065
THE MOSAIC COMPANY38.58%18 800
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-35.66%17 008
FERTIGLOBE PLC40.34%11 412