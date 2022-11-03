Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers : Price movement

MCF
Mangalore Chemicals
& Fertilizers Limited
|
722/CLARIFICATION/2022
|
November 3, 2022
Mr. Binoy Yohannan
Asst. Vice President, Surveillance
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 051
|
Dear Sir,
|
|
Company's Scrip Code in BSE
|
: 530011 MANGCHEM
|
Company's Symbol in NSE
|
: MANGCHEFER
|
ISIN
|
: INE558B01017
Sub: Clarification on significant movement in the share price of the Company
We refer to your letter reference no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12437 dated November 2, 2022 on the above subject.
We wish to inform you that all the material information/announcement that may have bearing on the operations/performance of the Company which include all the necessary disclosures in accordance with regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and all price sensitive information etc, have always been disclosed by the Company within stipulated time. There is no pending information or announcement which have a bearing on price movement of the Company.
Therefore, the significant movement in the share price of the Company is purely due to market conditions.
This is for your information,
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited
Digitally signed by Vijayamahantesh Khannur
Vijayamahantesh Khannur
Date: 2022.11.03