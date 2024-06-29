Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited announced that Shri. Sanjay Varma, Director (Refinery) has vacated the office of Director of the Company with effect from July 01, 2024, on attaining the age of superannuation from the services of MRPL. Shri.

Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Director (Refinery) for a period of three months with effect from July 01, 2024, or till the appointment of regular incumbent to the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.