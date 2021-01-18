Manganese X Announces Warrant Listing

Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of market on January 20, 2021, 24,749,145 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "MN.WT". The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement financing of the Company completed on September 3, 2020 and are governed by a warrant indenture between the Company and Capital Transfer Agency ULC, as warrant agent. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share until September 3, 2023.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

E-mail: martin@kepman.com

Telephone: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Manganese X believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking information are reasonable, such information has been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to Manganese X. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, Manganese X does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72274