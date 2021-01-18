Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Manganese X Energy Corp.    MN   CA5626781028

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

(MN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manganese X Announces Warrant Listing

01/18/2021 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of market on January 20, 2021, 24,749,145 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "MN.WT". The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement financing of the Company completed on September 3, 2020 and are governed by a warrant indenture between the Company and Capital Transfer Agency ULC, as warrant agent. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share until September 3, 2023.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Martin Kepman
CEO and Director
E-mail: martin@kepman.com
Telephone: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Manganese X believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking information are reasonable, such information has been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to Manganese X. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, Manganese X does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72274


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.
04:20pManganese X Announces Warrant Listing
NE
01/15MANGANESE X ENERGY : Receives Metallurgical Results Highly Favourable for EV Bat..
AQ
01/14Manganese X Receives Metallurgical Results Demonstrating High Recovery Rate, ..
NE
2020Manganese X Announces Arrangement Agreement to Complete Spin-Out of Lac Aux B..
NE
2020Manganese X Energy Corp Appoints Roger Dahn as Chair of the Board
NE
2020Manganese X Energy Expands Testing of HVAC Air Purification Delivery System f..
MT
2020Manganese X Subsidiary and JV Partner Form PureBiotic Air Inc. and Expand Tes..
NE
2020Manganese X Energy Announces Completion of Drilling Program on Battery Hill P..
NE
2020MANGANESE X ENERGY : Subsidiary and JV Partner Arrange Research and Testing of P..
AQ
2020Manganese X Subsidiary and JV Partner Arrange Research and Testing of US Pate..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,92 M -0,72 M -0,72 M
Net cash 2020 0,53 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Manganese X Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Kepman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger F. Dahn Chairman
James A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Luisa Moreno Independent Director
Anthony Viele Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.36.36%31
BHP GROUP7.12%167 742
RIO TINTO PLC8.70%135 240
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.86%49 351
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.85%34 742
FRESNILLO PLC-3.72%10 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ