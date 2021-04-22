Log in
Manganese X Energy Selects Wood for Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Battery Hill

04/22/2021 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the selection of global consulting and engineering company Wood for the purpose of conducting a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in order to evaluate the economic viability of its Battery Hill Manganese Project located in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada.

The PEA will measure Battery Hill's full economic and commercialization potential to produce premium ultra-high-purity battery-grade manganese products for the burgeoning North American EV and energy storage sectors.

Manganese X CEO Martin Kepman comments, "We are extremely excited to have the highly acclaimed Wood conducting our PEA and working very closely with our metallurgical team at Kemetco Research Inc. We anticipate this technical study will validate our new cost-saving metallurgical processes and our upcoming patent application to economically produce a competitive, safe, sustainable, high grade, EV compliant manganese product. With the demand for the creation of a USA-Canada supply chain lessening the need for foreign imports. along with the continuing expansion of EV and back up energy storage units utilizing manganese, we are very optimistic for the future."

With completion of the latest drill program on February 16th 2021 of 28 holes, totalling 4509 meters, the Company expects completion of the NI-43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate in the near future.

Wood is a global leader in consulting and engineering across energy and the built environment, providing consulting expertise for project and operation solutions in more than 60 countries, employing around 40,000 people.

For the second year in a row, Wood has been ranked the #1 Top International Design Firm in Engineering News-Record's 2020 ranking. Wood's industry-recognised experts in every facet of project assessment, development and optimisation provide global mining solutions across the full life cycle from initial concept studies and design to project delivery, operations and asset support.

Wood will utilize its New Brunswick-based team to address water, tailings, environmental and social aspects of the study, and to support the collection and estimation of local costs.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is moving toward commercialization of a manganese deposit in Canada.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery's mission is to develop an HVAC air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air.

For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman
CEO and Director
Email: martin@kepman.com
Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81246


© Newsfilecorp 2021
