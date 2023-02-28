Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Manganese X Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   CA5626783008

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

(MN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:34:46 2023-02-28 am EST
0.1800 CAD   -2.70%
09:30aStonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Manganese X Energy Corp. (MN)
NE
02/22Manganese X Energy Joins World-Renowned International Manganese Institute
AQ
01/26Manganese X Energy Approaches Midway Point of 2023 Battery Hill Pre-Feasibility Drilling Program
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Manganese X Energy Corp. (MN)

02/28/2023 | 09:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Manganese X Energy Corp. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/MN_V_Initiation.pdf.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Strategic Location
  • Collaboration with Downstream Players
  • Innovative and Environmentally Friendly Process.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/156532_figure1_550.jpg


Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156532


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,27 M -3,15 M -3,15 M
Net cash 2022 3,51 M 2,59 M 2,59 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,1 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Kepman Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roger F. Dahn Vice President-Exploration
Luisa Moreno Independent Director
Robert Tjandra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.2.78%18
BHP GROUP LIMITED-2.37%151 719
RIO TINTO PLC-2.59%113 607
GLENCORE PLC-10.50%74 325
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.07%41 552
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-3.40%40 989