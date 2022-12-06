Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Manganese X Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MN   CA5626783008

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

(MN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:43 2022-12-05 am EST
0.2000 CAD    0.00%
07:10aX-energy to go public via $2 billion blank-check deal
RE
11/25Manganese X Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/26Manganese x energy kicks off pilot plant for ev battery project
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

X-energy to go public via $2 billion blank-check deal

12/06/2022 | 07:10am EST
Dec 6 (Reuters) - X-energy has agreed to merge with blank-check firm Ares Acquisition Corporation in a deal valued at around $2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Founded in 2009, X-energy develops small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation.

The deal is expected to generate cash proceeds of about $1 billion for X-energy from the trust account of the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Ares, assuming no redemptions. Institutional and strategic investors have also invested or committed $120 million in financing as part of the deal.

Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business practices have surged this year with money managers looking to factor in environmental social governance (ESG) policies as impact-investing gains momentum.

Still, the SPAC market has been on a downtrend slide amid increased regulatory scrutiny and poor stock performance of firms that did such deals.

The De-SPAC Index that tracks a basket of companies that have listed through SPAC mergers is down roughly 70% so far this year.

A SPAC is a listed shell company that merges with a private company, taking it public in the process.

After the deal closes, which is expected in the second quarter of 2023, the combined entity will be named X-Energy Inc. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARES ACQUISITION CORPORATION -0.10% 10.03 Delayed Quote.2.98%
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. 0.00% 0.2 Delayed Quote.-32.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,27 M -3,15 M -3,15 M
Net cash 2022 3,51 M 2,59 M 2,59 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,3 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Manganese X Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Kepman Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roger F. Dahn Vice President-Exploration
Luisa Moreno Independent Director
Robert Tjandra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.-32.20%19
BHP GROUP LIMITED42.65%159 588
RIO TINTO PLC15.92%115 340
GLENCORE PLC49.78%90 534
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.64%49 403
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)71.46%44 064