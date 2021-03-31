Log in
Mangata S A : 31.03.2021 CR 3/2021 of March 31, 2021 – Forecast of results for 2021.

03/31/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Current report No. 3

Date: March 31, 2021

Subject: Forecast of results for 2021

Legal basis: Art. 17 sec. 1 of MAR Regulation

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of Mangata Holding S.A. informs about the forecasts for 2021 year the Group Mangata Holding, which are as follows:

Sales revenue

659 mln PLN

EBITDA

94 mln PLN

Net profit

43 mln PLN

Management Board of the Issuer prepared a forecast of the Mangata Holding Capital Group for 2021 with the following assumptions:

  • the outlook of economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic;
  • recovery in the segment of automotive subassemblies and components (increase in demand of key customers, especially on the American market);
  • stable level of the portfolio in the segments of valves and fasteners - organic increase in sales
  • average annual EUR exchange rate at 4.40 PLN

Forecasts are based on the detailed budget for theGroupMangata Holding.

Financial forecasts are not audited by a certified auditor. Feasibility of forecasts will be made at least once every quarter and will be published in the periodical reports. Significant discrepancies in relation to forecasts will be announced in the form of a current report.

Disclaimer

Mangata Holding SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 13:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
