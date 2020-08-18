Log in
Mango Capital, Inc. Adds to Its Expanding Land Portfolio with 100+ Properties in Texas

08/18/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

FAR HILLS, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mango Capital, Inc. (OTC:  MCAP) today announces the acquisition of more than 100 properties in Texas to add to its expanding land portfolio. The consideration for the transaction was Mango common shares of stock.

Brooke Pagano, Mango’s spokesperson, stated, “We are thrilled to acquire such an excellent portfolio of properties in a very desirable eastern Texas location. We appreciate the seller’s confidence in our company and management team as demonstrated by the all-stock nature of the transaction.”

About Mango Capital, Inc.

Mango Capital Inc. is a real estate holding company specializing in acquiring undervalued American land and complimentary operating businesses in promising markets. MCAP recently announced the acquisition of hundreds of real estate properties in Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. With a motivated team, Mango will seize the opportunity to efficiently grow Mango into a major domestic land owner. Mango plans to continue to acquire promising real property efficiently utilizing company shares as currency and intends to opportunistically sell properties for cash and/or notes.

For additional information about Mango, contact Brooke Pagano, Public Relations, Mango Capital, Inc., at (845) 270-5792.

Please visit our website http://mangocapitalinc.com/

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
