Mangold Fondkommission : Annual report

This is Mangold

Mangold offers financial services to companies, institutions and private individuals, with entrepreneurs and growth companies as the largest customer group. Business operations are divided into two segments, Investment Banking and Private Banking, with a focus on solutions that are customised to each customer's financial needs.

Mangold was founded in 2000, and has since advanced from a small upstart in the industry to become one of Sweden's leading players in a number of its service areas. As a financial partner, Mangold contributes to the development of companies and thereby also to innovation, values and job opportunities in Sweden.

In the area of Investment Banking, Mangold is one of the major players in financial services for companies in the smaller marketplaces in Sweden; NGM, Spotlight, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and, in addition, is one of the most transaction- intensive players.

Mangold Private Banking offers asset management in combination with advice, such as investment decisions, and pension and security issues, based on the customer's needs.

Mangold Fondkommission comes under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, Finansinspektionen (FI), and conducts business with transferable securities, in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528). Mangold is a member of Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen, BX Swiss, Spotlight Stock Market, and Nordic Growth Market, and is a derivative member of Nasdaq Stockholm. The company is also a clearing member and issuing institution at Euroclear Sweden. In addition, Mangold Fondkommission is a member of the industry organisations SwedSec and the Swedish Securities Market Association.

Mangold has approximately 90 employees, with offices in Stockholm and Malmö. In February 2022, Mangold stock was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Prior to that, the stock had been listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2012.

Mangold founded 2000

Mangold stock listed on

Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in 2012

Mangold stock listed on

Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in 2022