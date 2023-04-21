Advanced search
    MANG   SE0001449380

MANGOLD FONDKOMMISSION AB

(MANG)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:02:20 2023-04-21 am EDT
3110.00 SEK   +1.30%
10:50aMangold Fondkommission : Annual report
PU
04/19Mangold Fondkommission AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/29Twiik Presents At Mangold Insights Investor Day : The sights are set on increased recurring revenue and new digital fitness products
AQ
Mangold Fondkommission : Annual report

04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT

2022

Table of Contents

ABOUT MANGOLD

This is Mangold

4

The year in brief

6

The year in figures

7

Financial goals

8

Financial history

9

Historical timeline

10

A few words from our CEO

12

INVESTMENT BANKING

Investment Banking

15

Investment Banking services

22

Business services

23

Mangold Insight

24

PRIVATE BANKING

Private Banking

27

Private Banking services

37

Our portfolios

38

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Sustainability management

41

Financial responsibility

44

Environmental responsibility

48

Social responsibility

50

Employees

52

Young talent

54

Employee engagement

56

Mangold's risk culture

57

GROUP STRUCTURE & ASSOCIATED COMPANIES

Group structure

59

Associated companies

61

KredFin

61

Resscapital

62

Aggregate

63

Nowonomics

64

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT & IMPORTANT EVENTS IN 2022

Most important events in 2022

68

Corporate Governance Report

70

The Board of Directors

80

Management team

82

Ownership

84

ADMINISTRATION REPORT

Administration Report

90

FINANCIAL REPORTS

Financial reports

95

Notes

105

Board of Directors' certification

152

This is Mangold

Mangold offers financial services to companies, institutions and private individuals, with entrepreneurs and growth companies as the largest customer group. Business operations are divided into two segments, Investment Banking and Private Banking, with a focus on solutions that are customised to each customer's financial needs.

Mangold was founded in 2000, and has since advanced from a small upstart in the industry to become one of Sweden's leading players in a number of its service areas. As a financial partner, Mangold contributes to the development of companies and thereby also to innovation, values and job opportunities in Sweden.

In the area of Investment Banking, Mangold is one of the major players in financial services for companies in the smaller marketplaces in Sweden; NGM, Spotlight, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and, in addition, is one of the most transaction- intensive players.

Mangold Private Banking offers asset management in combination with advice, such as investment decisions, and pension and security issues, based on the customer's needs.

Mangold Fondkommission comes under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, Finansinspektionen (FI), and conducts business with transferable securities, in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528). Mangold is a member of Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen, BX Swiss, Spotlight Stock Market, and Nordic Growth Market, and is a derivative member of Nasdaq Stockholm. The company is also a clearing member and issuing institution at Euroclear Sweden. In addition, Mangold Fondkommission is a member of the industry organisations SwedSec and the Swedish Securities Market Association.

Mangold has approximately 90 employees, with offices in Stockholm and Malmö. In February 2022, Mangold stock was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Prior to that, the stock had been listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2012.

Mangold founded 2000

Mangold stock listed on

Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in 2012

Mangold stock listed on

Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in 2022

4. Mangold Annual Report 2022

For companies, or you as a private individual, we create value through our strong commitment and our broad expertise in financial services.

Mangold Annual Report 2022 5.

Disclaimer

Mangold AB published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
