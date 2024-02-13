Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Grupo Éxito has successfully transformed its retail operations with Manhattan Active® Omni. The leading Colombian retailer has leveraged Manhattan Active Omni’s industry leading Order Management System to strategically transform its logistics operations, transitioning to a more modern, omnichannel approach. As a result of this initiative, the retailer has cut its delivery times in half and significantly improved customer satisfaction.

Recognizing the need for a more decentralized approach to digital order fulfillment, Grupo Éxito turned to Manhattan to leverage its extensive network of 80+ store locations. Leveraging Store Order Fulfillment will enable efficient ship-from-store operations that will significantly reduce costs and expedite product delivery to customers nationwide. In Store Order Capture capabilities will also allow Grupo Éxito to save sales in store and contribute to increased revenue and heightened customer satisfaction.

Diana Marcela Cardona, director of Omnichannel Transformation at Grupo Éxito said, “We have improved our Net Promoter Score (NPS) to an impressive 55 points within our digital channels – an eight-point increase in just one year – with the help of Manhattan Active Omni. The solution has played a pivotal role in elevating NPS by ensuring a seamless omnichannel experience for customers, reducing delivery times and providing additional order visibility.”

Manhattan Active Omni also transformed Grupo Éxito’s call center operations, significantly boosting productivity, streamlining order processing and raising service levels to provide customers with quicker and more efficient assistance. Agents now benefit from quick access to order information from digital channels, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

“We are proud to partner with Grupo Éxito and are thrilled to see this retailer cut delivery times in half and boost customer satisfaction with Manhattan Active Omni,” said Stewart Gantt, executive vice president, professional services. “It's a clear demonstration of how our solutions enhance the overall retail experience.”

Manhattan Active Omni’s suite of solutions delivers a unified approach to selling, engagement, and fulfillment in a single cloud-native app. Its order management capabilities enable complete visibility of available inventory to increase customer convenience and convert more sales. It is versionless and provides continuous access to innovation with automatic upgrades every 90 days, without disruption to the business.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT GRUPO ÉXITO

Grupo Éxito is a leading Colombian retailer dedicated to enhancing the retail experience for customers across the country. With a robust presence of over 80 stores and 8 distribution centers, Grupo Éxito has become a powerhouse in the Colombian retail landscape. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Grupo Éxito focuses on delivering quality products and services while continuously optimizing its operations. The company's strategic initiatives aim to elevate sales, streamline distribution centers, and provide an authentic omnichannel experience for shoppers. For more information and to stay updated on Grupo Éxito's latest developments, please visit www.grupoexito.com.co/en.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240213042662/en/