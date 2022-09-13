Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Manhattan Associates, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANH   US5627501092

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

(MANH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
146.47 USD   +0.80%
08:31aManhattan Associates Helps Floor & Decor Unify Its Supply Chain
GL
08/19INSIDER SELL : Manhattan Associates
MT
08/19INSIDER SELL : Manhattan Associates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Manhattan Associates Helps Floor & Decor Unify Its Supply Chain

09/13/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading specialty retailer upgrades to Manhattan’s cloud-native suite of supply chain solutions

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Floor & Decor, a leading specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, has chosen to upgrade its existing Manhattan solutions to Manhattan Active® Supply Chain, a landmark advancement in supply chain efficiency and optimization. This decision provides Floor & Decor with enterprise-wide supply chain unification via the most modern cloud-native software infrastructure available. 

With over 174 warehouse store locations in the US, Floor & Decor is a successful and rapidly growing specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. With its continued growth, Floor & Decor recently decided to build on this success and move its existing on-premise warehouse management, order management, transportation management and demand forecasting and inventory optimization solutions into the cloud via Manhattan Active Supply Chain. 

“Making the transition to the Manhattan Active suite of solutions will further enhance and simplify Floor & Decor’s supply chain network,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Americas at Manhattan. “Floor & Decor is currently experiencing tremendous success and supply chain growth and Manhattan Active solutions are built to scale and adapt to those changes.”

Manhattan Active Supply Chain is a single, cloud-native, end-to-end supply chain commerce solution – encompassing everything from inventory planning and optimization to distribution and fulfillment. It brings key elements of the supply chain into harmony and offers rich, real-time data visualizations and the ability to act immediately because insight and execution are in the same solutions, helping retailers deliver the experience that today’s connected customer has come to expect.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact:
Devika Goel
Manhattan Associates
+1 678 597 6754
dgoel@manh.com


All news about MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
08:31aManhattan Associates Helps Floor & Decor Unify Its Supply Chain
GL
08/19INSIDER SELL : Manhattan Associates
MT
08/19INSIDER SELL : Manhattan Associates
MT
08/12INSIDER SELL : Manhattan Associates
MT
08/03INSIDER SELL : Manhattan Associates
MT
08/03INSIDER SELL : Manhattan Associates
MT
07/28MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/27Manhattan Associates Q2 Results Rise; 2022 Outlook Raised; Shares Soar Wednesday
MT
07/27Raymond James Adjusts Manhattan Associates' Price Target to $165 from $170, Keeps Outpe..
MT
07/26MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 738 M - -
Net income 2022 107 M - -
Net cash 2022 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 87,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 186 M 9 186 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 860
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 146,47 $
Average target price 169,67 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eddie Capel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis B. Story CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
John J. Huntz Chairman
Sanjeev Siotia Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Rob Thomas Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.-5.80%9 186
ACCENTURE PLC-28.78%186 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.25%149 548
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.07%101 365
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.62%81 209
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.37%62 447