Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Manhattan Associates, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANH   US5627501092

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

(MANH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
117.66 USD   +0.73%
08:31aManhattan Associates Lays Out the Blueprint for Agile and Sustainable Supply Chain Commerce at Momentum 2022
AQ
06:10aManhattan Associates Unveils its New Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Website
GL
05/16Kimberly Kuryea Elected to Manhattan Associates Board of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Manhattan Associates Lays Out the Blueprint for Agile and Sustainable Supply Chain Commerce at Momentum 2022

05/23/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates’ stated purpose is to ‘move life and commerce forward’ and this tenet has never been more important than it is today. Few industries have undergone more upheaval in recent years than the global supply chain. From responding to shifts in consumer demand to building a flexible technology platform to helping the world’s top brands adopt more sustainable business practices, Manhattan is the leading change agent for supply chain commerce.

This week, Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) is hosting the 2022 Manhattan Momentum conference in Hollywood, Florida. Over 1,000 executives from hundreds of top global brands are coming together to discuss these market changes, see the latest supply chain commerce innovations and learn industry best practices.

Eddie Capel, Manhattan’s president and CEO, will kick off the conference with a keynote address focused on the many ways Manhattan is helping companies react to these changes and transform their operations to successfully navigate uncertainty.

Sanjeev Siotia, Manhattan’s senior vice president and CTO, will follow with a discussion of the technologies needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace. Rapid change requires solutions that are lean and efficient, flexible and customizable, and provide continuous access to innovation. Siotia will highlight how Manhattan’s microservices-based, cloud-native architecture is able to meet these needs.

Sustainability is also a major theme of this year’s conference. Manhattan is partnering with One Tree Planted to plant one tree for every Momentum attendee, supporting One Tree Planted’s mission of protecting the planet through the reforestation, conservation and protection of endangered forests around the world.

Many Manhattan customers, including industry leaders like AmerisourceBergen, Floor & Decor, L’Oreal, and Sysco, will also discuss how they are building more agile and sustainable supply chains. Markus Voss, Global CIO and COO of Supply Chain for DHL, will describe how Manhattan’s solutions are helping one of the world’s largest logistics providers keep up with a rapidly changing market and world. Voss will also outline DHL’s focus on climate change and highlight the company’s commitment to having 100% carbon neutral facilities by 2025 and zero transportation emissions by 2050.

Michael Relich, Co-CEO of PacSun, will share perspectives of how the popular American retail clothing brand relies on Manhattan technology to connect with today’s fully digital consumer. The innovative retailer has gone to great lengths to give Gen Z consumers the cutting-edge shopping experience they are demanding. The company leveraged Manhattan Active Omni solutions to provide them with this modern, seamless shopping experience.

Receive up-to-date product, customer, and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on LinkedInTwitter , and Facebook.


About Manhattan Associates:
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact:Devika Goel
 Manhattan Associates
 470-435-1566 (mobile)
 Dgoel@manh.com


All news about MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
08:31aManhattan Associates Lays Out the Blueprint for Agile and Sustainable Supply Chain Comm..
AQ
06:10aManhattan Associates Unveils its New Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Website
GL
05/16Kimberly Kuryea Elected to Manhattan Associates Board of Directors
GL
05/16Manhattan Associates, Inc. Appoints Kimberly Kuryea to Board of Directors
CI
05/12MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03Manhattan Associates Pioneers the Use of Machine Learning to Help Retailers Guarantee A..
GL
05/03Manhattan Associates Pioneers the Use of Machine Learning to Help Retailers Guarantee A..
AQ
05/03Manhattan Associates Inc. Pioneers the Use of Machine Learning to Help Retailers Guaran..
CI
04/28MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04/28Tranche Update on Manhattan Associates, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 724 M - -
Net income 2022 97,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 76,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 426 M 7 426 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,78x
EV / Sales 2023 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 117,66 $
Average target price 171,83 $
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eddie Capel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis B. Story CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
John J. Huntz Chairman
Sanjeev Siotia Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Rob Thomas Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.-24.33%7 426
ACCENTURE PLC-33.27%175 230
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.91%154 853
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.88%115 559
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.39%87 159
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.92%78 427