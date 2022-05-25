Log in
    MANH   US5627501092

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

(MANH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 12:23:42 pm EDT
115.68 USD   +1.14%
12:02pManhattan Associates Recognizes Heather Zenk of AmerisourceBergen as 2022 Outstanding Woman in Supply Chain
GL
12:00pManhattan Associates Recognizes Heather Zenk of AmerisourceBergen as 2022 Outstanding Woman in Supply Chain
AQ
05/23Manhattan Associates Lays Out the Blueprint for Agile and Sustainable Supply Chain Commerce at Momentum 2022
GL
Manhattan Associates Recognizes Heather Zenk of AmerisourceBergen as 2022 Outstanding Woman in Supply Chain

05/25/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Honored for her distinguished career coupled with extraordinary leadership during the pandemic

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that it has named Heather Zenk, president of Supply Chain Operations and Distribution Services at AmerisourceBergen, as 2022 Outstanding Woman in Supply Chain. Manhattan’s Spotlight on Innovation awards were presented at Momentum 2022, the company’s annual customer event, held May 23-25 in Florida.

Ms. Zenk was applauded for her work during the pandemic where she led AmerisourceBergen’s COVID-19 response team, helping colleagues, hospitals, manufacturer partners and customers navigate the challenges of the pandemic. In this role, she worked closely with government leaders and industry decision makers to solve unique complexities in the pharmaceutical supply chain for timely and efficient delivery of healthcare products. A supply chain innovator, she also led the development and implementation of traceability business processes and technology that will enhance patient safety, further securing the supply chain and creating broader service offerings.

“Manhattan is proud to support supply chain leaders who drive the industry forward and take action in times of need,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas, Manhattan Associates. “Heather has proven to be a true trendsetter in the industry, especially during the pandemic where she took a leadership position to keep the supply chain moving. We are delighted to recognize her achievements and are proud of her association with Manhattan Associates.”

Over a 20-year career, Ms. Zenk has employed her pharmacy, procurement, distribution and supply chain experience to a range of roles at AmerisourceBergen. She previously served as senior vice president of Replenishment; vice president of Secure Supply Chain Operations; and ran the company’s Romeoville Distribution Center. She also was an SAP business liaison and ran operations at the AmerisourceBergen Canadian distribution network.

As part of the award, Manhattan Associates will make a donation to a charity of Ms. Zenk’s choice.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact: 
 Devika Goel
 Manhattan Associates
 470-435-1566 (mobile)
 Dgoel@manh.com

