Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Manhattan Associates, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANH   US5627501092

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

(MANH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manhattan Associates : Walmart is Switching to a Cloud-native Point of Sale. Should You?

08/13/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You may have noticed recently that Walmart announced they have re-deployed their point of sale capabilities on a proprietary cloud-native, microservices technology platform. Here at Manhattan Associates, we just want to say, 'Welcome to the club, Walmart! It is about time you joined us!'

It is little wonder why Walmart would undertake this initiative, as cloud-native architectures are significantly more flexible, scalable and future-proof than traditional portfolio architecture solutions. However, despite their many benefits, true cloud-native omnichannel retail solutions are exceedingly rare in today's market.

Walmart has the development staff and the financial means to build their own cloud-native omnichannel retail system, but most retailers do not have the resources of the world's largest company. But that does not mean that most retailers would not benefit from upgrading their store systems to 'simplify, stay nimble and deliver a positive customer experience' that Walmart says was their goal. That is the reason we developed our cloud-native Manhattan Active® technology platform four years ago.

Manhattan Active Omni gives retailers access to a cloud-native SaaS solution right now. It is a single omnichannel system comprised of order management, customer service, point of sale, store inventory and store fulfillment functionality that has been battle-tested by some of the top retailers in the world.

Manhattan Active Omni is built entirely from microservices, composable components that are containerized to make it easier to update, replace and scale each independently from the others. In fact, since its release in 2017, Manhattan Active Omni has been updated every 90 days with hundreds of new features and capabilities to ensure retailers stay in lockstep with their customers.

Another benefit of this cloud-native approach is that these solutions never have to be upgraded. That's right, never, because the underlying architecture allows them to be enhanced continuously. Also, Manhattan Active Point of Sale works on any hardware or device form factor.

Walmart calls this new approach 'the future of retail' and we could not agree more. And with Manhattan Active Omni you do not have to be Walmart to experience the future! For more information on how you can move your point of sale system to the cloud, CLICK HERE.

Disclaimer

Manhattan Associates Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
10:52aMANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Walmart is Switching to a Cloud-native Point of Sale. Sho..
PU
08/12INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Manhattan Associates
MT
08/11MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Secures Brazil's RaiaDrogasil Deal to Upgrade Logistics N..
MT
08/11MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : RaiaDrogasil Selects Manhattan Active® Transportation Man..
AQ
08/11Raiadrogasil Selects Manhattan Associates, Inc. Transportation Management to ..
CI
08/06INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Manhattan Associates
MT
08/04MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Insider Sales at Manhattan Associates (MANH) Extends the ..
MT
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Manhattan Associates Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Manhattan Associates
MT
07/29MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 648 M - -
Net income 2021 99,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 100x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 873 M 9 873 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 155,73 $
Average target price 162,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eddie Capel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis B. Story CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
John J. Huntz Chairman
Sanjeev Siotia Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Rob Thomas Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.48.06%9 873
ACCENTURE PLC23.18%204 040
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.17.08%166 847
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.66%128 237
INFOSYS LIMITED34.54%96 446
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.22.73%90 920