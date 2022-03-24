New Look Reacts to Customer Demand for Frictionless Commerce with Manhattan Active® Omni

READING, United Kingdom, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that iconic British fashion brand, New Look, has chosen Manhattan Active® Omni as part of a strategic move that aims to make the retailer more nimble, agile and responsive to fast-paced and ever-changing consumer expectations.



The Manhattan Active Omni suite, with its market-leading order management system, will provide New Look with a single view of inventory across all customer touchpoints, enabling the brand to maximise full price sales by surfacing inventory availability across all channels. It will also enhance existing store capabilities, allowing for added omnichannel functionality such as store fulfilment.

The New Look story began in 1969 as a single store in Taunton and the company has since grown to become one of the UK’s leading fashion brands. The omnichannel retailer now serves customers through its 450+ stores in the UK and Ireland, and its website that ships to 66 countries worldwide.

Tristan Holiday, logistics director at New Look commented, “In our stores and online, we aim to bring the New Look brand to life and create a fun, accessible shopping experience for our customers. Working with Manhattan Active Omni will provide the technology foundation, to allow us to constantly review our fulfilment network and realign it accordingly, matching the ever-changing needs of our customers.

“Whether it’s our online offering which has hundreds of new lines added every week, home delivery, order in-store, or Click & Collect, Manhattan Active Omni will enable New Look to constantly innovate and to deliver a seamless brand experience for our customers, be that in-store, online, in-app or even across social media,” finished Holiday.

Craig Summers, managing director at Manhattan Associates UK&I, added, “While shopping habits and trends may have changed in recent times, the reputation of New Look as a leading, British fashion brand has remained constant.”

“Manhattan Associates’ order management system will enable New Look to integrate to more stock sources and marketplaces, increase visibility of inventory, ship products faster and more profitably from stores and warehouses and offer its customers more of what they want, when and how they want to receive it,” Summers ended.

About New Look

New Look is a leading fashion retailer with over 450 stores operating in the value segment of the clothing and footwear market in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with a targeted online presence. We offer products and a shopping experience based on excitement, value and newness. The New Look brand is distinct and trusted in the UK, catering to a broad customer audience. We ranked No. 1 for overall Womenswear market share in the 18 to 44 age range (based on Kantar Worldpanel published data 52 weeks ended 7 March 2021 (Womenswear by value).

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

