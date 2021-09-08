Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Manhattan Associates, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANH   US5627501092

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

(MANH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Future of Stores: Trends and Critical Technology

09/08/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new demands put on stores, and really the entirety of a retailer's operation, are putting strains on legacy systems. They simply were not built for omnichannel fulfillment options, digitally savvy consumers and the expectations for modern shopper experiences. A cloud-native technology platform is not only critical to success, it is the only way to meet demands and maximize profitability.

Armed with a microservices architecture, cloud-native technology is always current, eliminating the need for upgrades, while empowering retailers to continuously innovate to keep pace with changing conditions and emerging trends. At the same time, cloud-native solutions enable extensibility so each brand can apply the customization needed to run their own unique business.

The result is an agile, adaptable platform that allows retailers to sell, engage and fulfill anywhere - on any device. Decisions are made based on what is best for the business - not on what the technology can allow. More importantly, an always on, resilient cloud infrastructure ensures retail systems stay up and running even when connectivity goes down. In short, cloud-native retail solutions are the only way to ensure unforeseen obstacles are overcome and unexpected opportunities are maximized.

What does it mean to be cloud-native?

The terms 'cloud' has become generalized to cover any solution being maintained outside the four walls of an enterprise. Usually, terms such as 'runs on the cloud' or 'hosted in the cloud' represent legacy solution architecture that has been modified - or 'washed' - to run in a remote data center. Cloud-washed solutions do not take full (or often any) advantage of cloud architecture. They still struggle with issues like extensions, implementations, upgrades, scalability, licensing costs and time to market. Essentially, they are the same outdated, monolithic, on-premises solution designs.>

The term 'cloud-native' refers to applications that were 100% born in the cloud, take advantage of virtualization and containerization, use APIs extensively and leverage the scalability of the internet to autonomously harness vast amounts of computing power. These differences make them significantly more scalable, dependable, personalize and affordable.

In a retail setting, cloud-native technology delivers:
  • Capabilities like optimized inventory management, order management and customer engagement - one holistic solution on one platform
  • The ability to use the same technology in all store formats, from flagships to retail locations to pop-ups, via a single application compatible with any hardware and operating system
  • A point of sale solution that can be mobile and fixed in the same store, across different operating systems and devices
  • System architecture that allows for seamless, two-way movement of goods
  • The ability to sell and return from anywhere, regardless of origin
63% of retailers said their legacy infrastructure held them back from making necessary changes Only 10% of retailers say they have the POS infrastructure to serve their business now and in the future

(source:https://www.zynstra.com/retail-edge-convenience-stores/convenience-store-lessons-learned-covid19/)

Reap adaptability, sow profitability

Many retailers are re-thinking their omnichannel strategy. In fact, 41% of global purchase influencers at retail and wholesale firms report that improving their customers' experience is a high or critical business priority, second only to growing revenue. There is a clear mandate for retail organizations to be customer-obsessed, while also holding on to profitabiity.

A recent Forrester report noted that among retail and wholesale decisionmakers, infrastructure and application modernization were the top two technology initiatives. Clearly, many in the industry recognize the need to manage the omnichannel transformation by engaging with best-in-class technology partners. Manhattan Order Management, which is part of Manhattan Active® Omni, was named the only leader in Forrester's 2021 OMS Wave. Customers are using this technology to not only keep up in the age of modern retail, but thrive.

While there is no way to exactly predict the future, retailers do have a roadmap. Higher expectations in terms of purchasing, fulfillment and convenience are here to stay. The need for one-to-one customer engagement is also a requirement for success. Therefore, a cloud-native technology platform that can deliver endless consumer options, and empower store teams, while maintaining margins is mandatory.

Retail today is filled with new challenges. But with them come opportunities - to innovate, to differentiate, to win.

Optimizing fulfillment, shipping and stores can help you maximize margins and profitability in your digital commerce marketplace. Discover your potential return on investment using our omnichannel fulfillment calculator.

Disclaimer

Manhattan Associates Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
01:22pTHE FUTURE OF STORES : Trends and Critical Technology
PU
08:31aManhattan Associates Welcomes Ann Sung Ruckstuhl as Chief Marketing Officer
GL
08/30MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Truist Securities Adjusts Manhattan Associates PT to $190..
MT
08/30MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Benchmark Capital Adjusts Manhattan Associates PT to $190..
MT
08/13MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Walmart is Switching to a Cloud-native Point of Sale. Sho..
PU
08/12INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Manhattan Associates
MT
08/11MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Secures Brazil's RaiaDrogasil Deal to Upgrade Logistics N..
MT
08/11MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : RaiaDrogasil Selects Manhattan Active® Transportation Man..
AQ
08/11Raiadrogasil Selects Manhattan Associates, Inc. Transportation Management to ..
CI
08/06INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Manhattan Associates
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 648 M - -
Net income 2021 99,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 104x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 276 M 10 276 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 162,09 $
Average target price 169,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eddie Capel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis B. Story CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
John J. Huntz Chairman
Sanjeev Siotia Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Rob Thomas Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.54.11%10 276
ACCENTURE PLC30.73%216 551
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.33.29%192 220
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.88%123 746
INFOSYS LIMITED35.90%98 583
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.05%94 028