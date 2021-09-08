The Future of Stores: Trends and Critical Technology

The new demands put on stores, and really the entirety of a retailer's operation, are putting strains on legacy systems. They simply were not built for omnichannel fulfillment options, digitally savvy consumers and the expectations for modern shopper experiences. A cloud-native technology platform is not only critical to success, it is the only way to meet demands and maximize profitability.

Armed with a microservices architecture, cloud-native technology is always current, eliminating the need for upgrades, while empowering retailers to continuously innovate to keep pace with changing conditions and emerging trends. At the same time, cloud-native solutions enable extensibility so each brand can apply the customization needed to run their own unique business.

The result is an agile, adaptable platform that allows retailers to sell, engage and fulfill anywhere - on any device. Decisions are made based on what is best for the business - not on what the technology can allow. More importantly, an always on, resilient cloud infrastructure ensures retail systems stay up and running even when connectivity goes down. In short, cloud-native retail solutions are the only way to ensure unforeseen obstacles are overcome and unexpected opportunities are maximized.

The terms 'cloud' has become generalized to cover any solution being maintained outside the four walls of an enterprise. Usually, terms such as 'runs on the cloud' or 'hosted in the cloud' represent legacy solution architecture that has been modified - or 'washed' - to run in a remote data center. Cloud-washed solutions do not take full (or often any) advantage of cloud architecture. They still struggle with issues like extensions, implementations, upgrades, scalability, licensing costs and time to market. Essentially, they are the same outdated, monolithic, on-premises solution designs.>

The term 'cloud-native' refers to applications that were 100% born in the cloud, take advantage of virtualization and containerization, use APIs extensively and leverage the scalability of the internet to autonomously harness vast amounts of computing power. These differences make them significantly more scalable, dependable, personalize and affordable.

In a retail setting, cloud-native technology delivers:

Capabilities like optimized inventory management, order management and customer engagement - one holistic solution on one platform

The ability to use the same technology in all store formats, from flagships to retail locations to pop-ups, via a single application compatible with any hardware and operating system

A point of sale solution that can be mobile and fixed in the same store, across different operating systems and devices

System architecture that allows for seamless, two-way movement of goods

The ability to sell and return from anywhere, regardless of origin

Many retailers are re-thinking their omnichannel strategy. In fact, 41% of global purchase influencers at retail and wholesale firms report that improving their customers' experience is a high or critical business priority, second only to growing revenue. There is a clear mandate for retail organizations to be customer-obsessed, while also holding on to profitabiity.

A recent Forrester report noted that among retail and wholesale decisionmakers, infrastructure and application modernization were the top two technology initiatives. Clearly, many in the industry recognize the need to manage the omnichannel transformation by engaging with best-in-class technology partners. Manhattan Order Management, which is part of Manhattan Active® Omni, was named the only leader in Forrester's 2021 OMS Wave. Customers are using this technology to not only keep up in the age of modern retail, but thrive.

While there is no way to exactly predict the future, retailers do have a roadmap. Higher expectations in terms of purchasing, fulfillment and convenience are here to stay. The need for one-to-one customer engagement is also a requirement for success. Therefore, a cloud-native technology platform that can deliver endless consumer options, and empower store teams, while maintaining margins is mandatory.

Retail today is filled with new challenges. But with them come opportunities - to innovate, to differentiate, to win.

