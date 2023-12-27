GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on November 28, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on December 29, 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 16, 2024.
Official MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. press release
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
December 27, 2023 at 07:01 am EST
