Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. is a real estate finance company. It offers short-term, secured and non-banking loans initial term expires, to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its real estate lending activities involve originating, funding, servicing and managing short-term loans, which is loans with an initial term of not more than one year; secured by first mortgage liens on real estate property located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida, held for investment or resale. Borrowers use the proceeds from its loans for one of three purposes: to acquire and renovate existing residential, including single, two or three-family, real estate properties; to acquire vacant land and construct residential real properties; and to purchase and hold income-producing properties.

Sector Specialized REITs