Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN ) (the "Company") announced today that its total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were approximately $2,399,000 compared to approximately $2,117,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $282,000, or 13.3%. The increase in revenues was due to higher interest rates charged on the Company's commercial loans. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, approximately $1,943,000 and $1,612,000, respectively, of the Company's revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $457,000 and $504,000, respectively, of its revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $1,422,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.48 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,356,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $66,000, or 4.9%. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in interest income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were approximately $4,797,000 compared to approximately $4,232,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $565,000, or 13.4%. The increase in revenue was due to higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, revenues of approximately $3,896,000 and $3,256,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $901,000 and $976,000, respectively, were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $2,681,000, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $2,781,000, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $100,000, or 3.6%. This decrease is primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense and a special bonus to officers in 2023, partially offset by an increase in interest income.

As of June 30, 2023, total stockholders' equity was approximately $42,804,000.

On April 11, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share buy back program, pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, purchase up to 100,000 of its common shares. This program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and expires on April 10, 2024. The authorization for the program may be terminated, increased or decreased by the Company’s Board of Directors in its discretion at any time. As of June 30, 2023, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 33,360 common shares under this repurchase program, at an aggregate cost of approximately $165,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “During the second quarter, we benefited from the impact of implementing increased interest rates on the vast majority of our loan portfolio. Finally, the balance between paying a higher interest to our bank and charging a higher interest to our borrowers is working in our favor, due to the fact that our debt to equity ratio is extraordinarily low.”

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ''hard money'' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



Assets June 30, 2023

(unaudited)

December 31, 2022

(audited)

Loans receivable $ 69,811,335 $ 74,483,463 Interest receivable on loans 1,274,288 1,363,502 Cash

248,874 103,540 Other assets 134,819 59,566 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 234,793 262,222 Deferred financing costs, net 33,948 7,708 Total assets $ 71,738,057 $ 76,280,001





Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Line of credit $ 20,670,721 $ 24,994,234 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $209,614 and $247,155, respectively) 5,790,386 5,752,845 Deferred origination fees 686,981 669,128 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 231,736 289,868 Operating lease liability 247,287 273,485 Loan holdback 17,500 --- Dividends payable 1,289,428 1,436,868 Total liabilities 28,934,039 33,416,428

Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued --- --- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,461,585 and 11,494,945 outstanding, respectively 11,757 11,757 Additional paid-in capital 45,542,343 45,535,811 Treasury stock, at cost – 295,473 and 262,113 shares, respectively (963,745 ) (798,939 ) Accumulated deficit (1,786,337 ) (1,885,056 ) Total stockholders’ equity 42,804,018 42,863,573

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 71,738,057 $ 76,280,001







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022



Interest income from loans



$



1,942,527



$



1,612,308



$



3,896,349



$



3,256,097 Origination fees 456,835 504,455 900,806 975,726 Total revenue 2,399,362 2,116,763 4,797,155 4,231,823 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs



595,427



376,383



1,241,690



708,236 Referral fees 1,000 1,958 1,292 3,320 General and administrative expenses 400,979 386,238 897,075 747,726 Total operating costs and expenses 997,406 764,579 2,140,057 1,459,282 Income from operations 1,401,956 1,352,184 2,657,098 2,772,541 Other income 20,380 4,500 24,880 9,000 Income before income tax expense 1,422,336 1,356,684 2,681,978 2,781,541 Income tax expense (650 ) (650 ) (650 ) (650 ) Net income $ 1,421,686 $ 1,356,034 $ 2,681,328 $ 2,780,891 Basic and diluted net income per common

share outstanding: --Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 --Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: --Basic 11,475,406 11,494,945 11,485,116 11,494,945 --Diluted 11,475,406 11,494,945 11,485,116 11,494,945







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Common Shares Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, April 1, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,539,077 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,918,595 ) $ 42,833,300 Purchase of treasury shares 33,360 (164,806 ) (164,806 ) Non - cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends declared and payable (1,289,428 ) (1,289,428 ) Net income 1,421,686 1,421,686 Balance, June 30, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,542,343 295,473 $ (963,745 ) $ (1,786,337 ) $ 42,804,018





FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Common Shares Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, April 1, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,526,012 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,361,333 ) $ 43,377,497 Non - cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends declared and payable (1,436,868 ) (1,436,868 ) Net income 1,356,034 1,356,034 Balance, June 30, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,529,278 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,442,167 ) $ 43,299,929





FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,535,811 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,885,056 ) $ 42,863,573 Purchase of treasury shares 33,360 (164,806 ) (164,806 ) Non - cash compensation 6,532 6,532 Dividends paid (1,293,181 ) (1,293,181 ) Dividends declared and payable (1,289,428 ) (1,289,428 ) Net income 2,681,328 2,681,328 Balance, June 30, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,542,343 295,473 $ (963,745 ) $ (1,786,337 ) $ 42,804,018





FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Common Shares Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,522,746 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,349,322 ) $ 43,386,242 Non - cash compensation 6,532 6,532 Dividends paid (1,436,868 ) (1,436,868 ) Dividends declared and payable (1,436,868 ) (1,436,868 ) Net income 2,780,891 2,780,891 Balance, June 30, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,529,278 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,442,167 ) $ 43,299,929







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,681,328 $ 2,780,891 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 49,494 53,999 Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability 1,230 2,316 Depreciation 1,946 972 Non-cash compensation expense 6,532 6,532 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest receivable on loans 89,214 (96,889) Other assets (72,115) (63,871) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (58,132) 31,151 Deferred origination fees 17,853 132,166 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,717,350 2,847,267 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short term loans (28,122,249) (37,953,007) Collections received from loans 32,811,877 34,364,708 Purchase of fixed assets (5,085) (1,893) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,684,543 (3,590,192) Cash flows from financing activities: (Repayment of) proceeds from line of credit, net (4,323,513) 3,627,556 Dividends paid (2,730,049) (2,873,736) Purchase of treasury shares (164,806) --- Deferred financing costs incurred (38,191) (35,819) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,256,559) 718,001 Net increase (decrease) in cash 145,334 (24,924) Cash, beginning of year 103,540 142,546 Cash, end of period $ 248,874 $ 117,622 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Taxes paid during the period $ 650 $ 650 Interest paid during the period $ 1,215,297 $ 608,902 Operating leases paid during the period $ 31,863 $ 31,786 Supplemental Information – Noncash Information: Dividend declared and payable $ 1,289,428 $ 1,436,868 Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable $ 17,500 $ ---



