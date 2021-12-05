Manhattan : Drilling Intersects 8m at 40.5 g/t Au

8m at 40.5 g/t Au intersected including 3m at 105.34 g/t Au
▪ All results have been received from 20 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes (~2100m)
completed at "Main Zone" as part of an initial 5,000 metres drill programme at New Bendigo.
▪ Drilling intersected significant mineralisation in all holes, with drilling returning:
o8m at 40.5 g/t Au from 70m, including 3m at 105.34 g/t Au (NB0089)
o16m at 13.89 g/t Au from 1m, including 3m at 69.20 g/t Au (NB0083)
o 7m at 2.89 g/t Au from 56m, including 1m at 15.45 g/t Au (NB0088)
o 6m at 1.93 g/t Au from 12m, including 2m at 4.29 g/t Au (NB0090)
o 3m at 4.67 g/t Au from 126m, including 2m at 6.74 g/t Au (NB0081)
Drilling completed at Main Zone focused on the high-grade controls along only a small
portion of the strike extent (>650 metres) of an under explored elongated >5km long soil
anomaly where historic workings extend over at least 1.5 km of strike
▪ Results support the interpretation of north plunging high grade shoots within a broader lower
grade NNW trending regional shear "Mineralised Footprint". Drilling to date, has identified the
potential for at least two shoots to exist either side of a cross-cutting fault.
▪ Drilling successfully increased drill coverage within the mineralised footprint with all RC holes
reporting significant mineralisation (Table 1), mineralisation remains open along strike (south
and north), down dip as well as down plunge of the high-grade mineralised shoots.
▪ Previous drilling completed by Manhattan Corporation Limited ("MHC") at Main Zone, returned
significant near surface mineralisation, including:
o 30m at 4.03 g/t Au from 11m, including 5m at 20.86 g/t Au from 11m(NB0033)
o 12m at 2.78 g/t Au from surface, including 4m at 7.63 g/t Au (NBAC0181)
o 8m at 1.78 g/t Au from surface, including 4m at 3.29 g/t Au (NBAC0183)
Future drilling will focus on extensions to the interpreted north plunging shoots at
depth and continue to test the size of the "Main Zone" mineralised system which has
the potential to be a significant shallow, high-grade gold resource. The initial planned
5,000 metres of RC will now be significantly increased and will be extended to include diamond
drilling at depth (>100m), drilling is scheduled to recommence after the Christmas Break.
▪ The high-grade New Bendigo "Main Zone" lies within a 25km mineralised strike that includes
"Main Zone", the "Western Lode" (~200m west of Main Zone), where RC drilling completed at
the Western Lode in 2020 returned 7m at 18.16 g/t Au from 87m (NB0023), as well as the high
grade "Clone" and "Pioneer" prospects, all within under explored deep seated gold bearing
structures that occur for over 220 km of strike within MHC's 100% controlled tenure that
is similar in age and tectonic features to the Victorian Goldfields and holds potential for
Multi-Million Ounce Orogenic Gold Discoveries.
MANHATTAN CORPORATION LIMITED
Executive Director Kell Nielsen said
"These are the best gold drill intersections reported from the Koonenberry Region to date. We are extremely pleased with their significance and feel that they prove the potential of the Tibooburra Project to hostmulti-millionounce gold discoveries.
onlyThe next steps and drill planning will be important in understanding the potential of the mineralised system at New Bendigo where numerous individual lenses (or shoots) may exist.
From the recently completed RC drilling,MHC is better placed to target future drilling, specifically thehigh-gradelensesthat traditionally can be up to15-20mthick and50-150mwide and plunge or extend over several hundred metres in length."
New Bendigo RC Drilling
useManhattan Corporation Limited ("MHC" or "Company") is pleased to report results from its recently completed RC Drilling programme at the Tibooburra Gold Project located in northwestern NSW. Twenty (20) Reverse Circulation Drill (RC) Holes (NB0073-0092) were completed for 2,131 metres. Drilling focussed on testing the shallow nature of the mineralisation, including targeting the north plunging shoots within the lower grade NNW trending mineralised corridor that extends for approximately 650 metres of strike.
Drilling successfully intersected high-grade mineralised zones that are thought to form two separate north plunging shoots located to the north and south of a cross-cutting fault, though further drilling is required in this area to confirm the synopsis, specifically in the vicinity of the fault
nd the continuation of the shoots at depth where they remain open.
Drilling returned significant mineralisation in addition to the previously reported near surface high- grade central zone (Figures 1 & 2), including:
personal
▪ 8m at 40.5 g/t Au from 70m, including 3m at 105.34 g/t Au (NB0089)
▪ 16m at 13.89 g/t Au from 1m, including 3m at 69.20 g/t Au (NB0083)
▪ 7m at 2.89 g/t Au from 56m, including 1m at 15.45 g/t Au (NB0088)
▪ 6m at 1.93 g/t Au from 12m, including 2m at 4.29 g/t Au (NB0090)
▪ 3m at 4.67 g/t Au from 126m, including 2m at 6.74 g/t Au (NB0081)
▪ 8m at 1.08 g/t Au from 18m, historically mined stope from 10.5 to 14m
(NB0079)
Further to the high-grade central zone and the interpreted plunging shoots, drilling successfully
For
increased the mineralised footprint within the broader lower grade halo of the NNW trending regional shear with all RC holes reporting significant mineralisation (Table 1) that remains open along strike to the south, the north anddown-dip.
Drilling returned significant results, including:
5m at 1.03 g/t Au from 31m (NB0076)
4m at 2.16 g/t Au from 24m (NB0082)
MANHATTAN CORPORATION LIMITED
Drilling completed on the "Main Zone" has still only tested a small portion of an elongated >5km long soil anomaly (Figure 1 & 4), where historic workings extend over at least 1.5 km of strike along the interpreted Main Zone.
On recommencement of RC drilling at New Bendigo planned for mid-January 2022, MHC plans to focus drilling on the continuity of the plunging shoots at depth and continue to test the size of this high-grade system at New Bendigo. This will see the programme significantly expanded from
onlythe initially planned 5,000m of RC.
Further to the planned drilling at "Main Zone", MHC will also target the "Western Lode" where RC drilling completed in 2020 returned 7m at 18.16 g/t Au from 87m (NB0023) and further high-grade prospect areas including New Bendigo South, Clone and Pioneer. MHC anticipates drilling to span multiple campaigns until mid-2022.
MHC also plans to complete further diamond drilling in consultation with Dr John Beeson (Structural Geologist) to aid the planning and targeting of deeper mineralisation down the plunge useof the system. This is to complement the initial diamond drilling that was completed by MHC in 2020, where the shallow nature of the drilling lead to poor core quality limited structural data being
obtained.
The Company has undertaken to engage the services of a Consultant Geostatician / Resource Geologist to review the coarse nature of the mineralisation intersected to date.
personalFigure 2: New Bendigo Drill Hole Collar Plan showing recent RC drill holes in relation to previous drilling. Drill traces are projected to surface. Note the fault is inferred and further drilling is required to delineate mineralisation proximal to the fault
New Bendigo. Location of Long Section (Figure 3) shown. Recent highlighted intersections are shown as yellow callouts. For
