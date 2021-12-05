Manhattan : Drilling Intersects 8m at 40.5 g/t Au

is similar in age and tectonic features to the Victorian Goldfields and holds potential for

structures that occur for over 220 km of strike within MHC's 100% controlled tenure that

grade "Clone" and "Pioneer" prospects, all within under explored deep seated gold bearing

the Western Lode in 2020 returned 7m at 18.16 g/t Au from 87m (NB0023), as well as the high

"Main Zone", the "Western Lode" (~200m west of Main Zone), where RC drilling completed at

▪ The high-grade New Bendigo "Main Zone" lies within a 25km mineralised strike that includes

drilling at depth (>100m), drilling is scheduled to recommence after the Christmas Break.

5,000 metres of RC will now be significantly increased and will be extended to include diamond

the potential to be a significant shallow, high-grade gold resource. The initial planned

depth and continue to test the size of the "Main Zone" mineralised system which has

Future drilling will focus on extensions to the interpreted north plunging shoots at

o 8m at 1.78 g/t Au from surface, including 4m at 3.29 g/t Au (NBAC0183)

o 12m at 2.78 g/t Au from surface, including 4m at 7.63 g/t Au (NBAC0181)

o 30m at 4.03 g/t Au from 11m, including 5m at 20.86 g/t Au from 11m(NB0033)

and north), down dip as well as down plunge of the high-grade mineralised shoots.

▪ Drilling successfully increased drill coverage within the mineralised footprint with all RC holes

potential for at least two shoots to exist either side of a cross-cutting fault.

grade NNW trending regional shear "Mineralised Footprint". Drilling to date, has identified the

▪ Results support the interpretation of north plunging high grade shoots within a broader lower

anomaly where historic workings extend over at least 1.5 km of strike

portion of the strike extent (>650 metres) of an under explored elongated >5km long soil

Drilling completed at Main Zone focused on the high-grade controls along only a small

o 3m at 4.67 g/t Au from 126m, including 2m at 6.74 g/t Au (NB0081)

o 6m at 1.93 g/t Au from 12m, including 2m at 4.29 g/t Au (NB0090)

o 7m at 2.89 g/t Au from 56m, including 1m at 15.45 g/t Au (NB0088)

o 16m at 13.89 g/t Au from 1m, including 3m at 69.20 g/t Au (NB0083)

o 8m at 40.5 g/t Au from 70m, including 3m at 105.34 g/t Au (NB0089)

▪ Drilling intersected significant mineralisation in all holes, with drilling returning:

completed at "Main Zone" as part of an initial 5,000 metres drill programme at New Bendigo.

▪ All results have been received from 20 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes (~2100m)

Executive Director Kell Nielsen said

"These are the best gold drill intersections reported from the Koonenberry Region to date. We are extremely pleased with their significance and feel that they prove the potential of the Tibooburra Project to host multi-millionounce gold discoveries.

onlyThe next steps and drill planning will be important in understanding the potential of the mineralised system at New Bendigo where numerous individual lenses (or shoots) may exist.

From the recently completed RC drilling, MHC is better placed to target future drilling, specifically the high-gradelensesthat traditionally can be up to 15-20mthick and 50-150mwide and plunge or extend over several hundred metres in length."

New Bendigo RC Drilling

useManhattan Corporation Limited ("MHC" or "Company") is pleased to report results from its recently completed RC Drilling programme at the Tibooburra Gold Project located in northwestern NSW. Twenty (20) Reverse Circulation Drill (RC) Holes (NB0073-0092) were completed for 2,131 metres. Drilling focussed on testing the shallow nature of the mineralisation, including targeting the north plunging shoots within the lower grade NNW trending mineralised corridor that extends for approximately 650 metres of strike.

Drilling successfully intersected high-grade mineralised zones that are thought to form two separate north plunging shoots located to the north and south of a cross-cutting fault, though further drilling is required in this area to confirm the synopsis, specifically in the vicinity of the fault

nd the continuation of the shoots at depth where they remain open.

Drilling returned significant mineralisation in addition to the previously reported near surface high- grade central zone (Figures 1 & 2), including:

personal ▪ 8m at 40.5 g/t Au from 70m, including 3m at 105.34 g/t Au (NB0089) ▪ 16m at 13.89 g/t Au from 1m, including 3m at 69.20 g/t Au (NB0083) ▪ 7m at 2.89 g/t Au from 56m, including 1m at 15.45 g/t Au (NB0088) ▪ 6m at 1.93 g/t Au from 12m, including 2m at 4.29 g/t Au (NB0090) ▪ 3m at 4.67 g/t Au from 126m, including 2m at 6.74 g/t Au (NB0081) ▪ 8m at 1.08 g/t Au from 18m, historically mined stope from 10.5 to 14m (NB0079) Further to the high-grade central zone and the interpreted plunging shoots, drilling successfully For

increased the mineralised footprint within the broader lower grade halo of the NNW trending regional shear with all RC holes reporting significant mineralisation (Table 1) that remains open along strike to the south, the north and down-dip.

Drilling returned significant results, including:

5m at 1.03 g/t Au from 31m (NB0076)

4m at 2.16 g/t Au from 24m (NB0082)