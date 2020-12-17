Manhattan Scientifics : MHTX Former Wholly Owned Sub Announces Breast Cancer Diagnostic Test Begin with First-in-Human Study

December 17, 2020

Click here to view the printer friendly version of this press release

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (MHTX: OTCQB) announces that the first 15-person human study to provide a safety assessment for the company's use of Nanoparticles for breast cancer detection is underway at Imagion Biosystems Inc. Trades as IBX.AX.

The study is the first clinical investigation of Imagion Biosystems' MagSense™ nanoparticles that target HER2 positive tumor cells as a means of helping in breast cancer diagnosis by identifying if patient's tumor has spread to the lymph nodes.

Manhattan Scientifics Inc, an American medical technology incubator that seed funded IBX and then spun it out as a public company on the Australian stock exchange. Manhattan Scientifics owns more than 50 million IBX shares and remains as the largest single shareholder of IBX.

To learn more about the study visit the link below:

Imagion Biosystems first in-human study update - webcast presentation