MANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS, INC.

(MHTX)
Manhattan Scientifics : MHTX Former Wholly Owned Sub Announces Breast Cancer Diagnostic Test Begin with First-in-Human Study

12/17/2020 | 09:21am EST
December 17, 2020

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (MHTX: OTCQB) announces that the first 15-person human study to provide a safety assessment for the company's use of Nanoparticles for breast cancer detection is underway at Imagion Biosystems Inc. Trades as IBX.AX.

The study is the first clinical investigation of Imagion Biosystems' MagSense™ nanoparticles that target HER2 positive tumor cells as a means of helping in breast cancer diagnosis by identifying if patient's tumor has spread to the lymph nodes.

Manhattan Scientifics Inc, an American medical technology incubator that seed funded IBX and then spun it out as a public company on the Australian stock exchange. Manhattan Scientifics owns more than 50 million IBX shares and remains as the largest single shareholder of IBX.

To learn more about the study visit the link below:

Imagion Biosystems first in-human study update - webcast presentation

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (www.mhtx.com) is focused on commercialization of disruptive technologies in the nano medicine space.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Management at Manhattan Scientifics believes that purchase of its shares should be considered to be at the high end of the risk spectrum. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 14:20:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
