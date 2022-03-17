Manhattan Scientifics Announces Early Results from Cancer Company

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCQB: MHTX ), announces positive early results from Imagion Biosystems Cancer Diagnostic human study.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (IBX.AX) shares were up 46% trading 71 million shares.

Manhattan Scientifics Inc., initially funded and is the current owner of more that 50 million shares of Imagion Biosystems Ltd.

About Manhattan Scientifics, Inc.

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (www.mhtx.com) is focused on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. It has assisted incubating and financing four IPO’s working closely with Science Teams at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Sandia National Laboratory in New Mexico

About Imagion Biosystems

Imagion Biosystems (www.imagionbiosystems.com)is developing a new non-radioactive and super-sensitive diagnostic imaging technology for very early detection of cancers. Imagion is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Management at Manhattan Scientifics believes that purchase of its shares should be considered to be at the high end of the risk spectrum. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005587/en/