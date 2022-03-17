Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHTX   US5631221000

MANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS, INC.

(MHTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manhattan Scientifics Announces Early Results from Cancer Company

03/17/2022 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCQB: MHTX ), announces positive early results from Imagion Biosystems Cancer Diagnostic human study.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (IBX.AX) shares were up 46% trading 71 million shares.

Manhattan Scientifics Inc., initially funded and is the current owner of more that 50 million shares of Imagion Biosystems Ltd.

About Manhattan Scientifics, Inc.

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (www.mhtx.com) is focused on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. It has assisted incubating and financing four IPO’s working closely with Science Teams at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Sandia National Laboratory in New Mexico

About Imagion Biosystems

Imagion Biosystems (www.imagionbiosystems.com)is developing a new non-radioactive and super-sensitive diagnostic imaging technology for very early detection of cancers. Imagion is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Management at Manhattan Scientifics believes that purchase of its shares should be considered to be at the high end of the risk spectrum. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS, INC.
08:42aManhattan Scientifics Announces Early Results from Cancer Company
BU
2021MANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
2021Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021MANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
2021Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
2021IMAGION BIOSYSTEMS FIRST-IN-HUMAN ST : First Patient Enrolled
PU
2021MANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
2021Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
2021MANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
2021Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,05 M - -
Net income 2020 4,31 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,25 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,71 M 6,71 M -
EV / Sales 2019 58,5x
EV / Sales 2020 471x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart MANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emmanuel Tsoupanarias President & Chief Executive Officer
Marvin Maslow Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
Frank Photios Georgiou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS, INC.-25.00%7
MODERNA, INC.-33.32%68 256
LONZA GROUP AG-14.36%51 460
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.93%42 053
SEAGEN INC.-8.32%26 027
CELLTRION, INC.-8.59%20 459