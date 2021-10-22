Financial Results and Forecasts FY2021: Script for Online Video(1,221 KB)?

MANI, INC. Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended August 2021 October 13, 2021

Event Summary [Company Name] MANI, INC. [Company ID] 7730-QCODE [Event Language] JPN [Event Type] Earnings Announcement [Event Name] Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended August 2021 [Fiscal Period] FY2021 Annual [Date] October 13, 2021 [Number of Pages] 27 [Time] 10:00 - 11:04 (Total: 64 minutes, Presentation: 40 minutes, Q&A: 24 minutes) [Venue] Asahi Seimei Otemachi Building Otemachi Sunsky 24F, Room E, 2-6-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0004 [Venue Size] 347 [Participants] 53 [Number of Speakers] 3 Masahiko Saito President & Representative Executive Officer, CEO, COO, CTO, Director Toshihide Takai Director & Chairman of the Board of Executives Kazuo Takahashi Director & Representative Executive Vice President, CFO, CSO [Analyst Names] * Mikihiko Yamato Okasan Securities Shinnosuke Tokumoto SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Takashi Akahane Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co., Ltd. *Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 1

Presentation Moderator: We would like to begin the financial results presentation of MANI, INC.'s for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021. First, I would like to introduce 2 people from the Company: Mr. Masahiko Saito, President and Representative Executive Officer; and Mr. Kazuo Takahashi, Director and Representative Executive Vice President. Today, Mr. Saito will explain about MANI, INC.'s financial results and forecasts. After the presentation, we will have a question- and-answer session. Thank you very much for your cooperation. Saito: Good morning, everyone. I am Masahiko Saito, President and Representative Executive Officer of MANI, INC. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today. Now, I would like to begin explaining our financial results for the fiscal year ended August, 2021. First, we would like to express our sincere condolences to the victims of COVID-19, their families, and those who have been involved, and our heartfelt sympathies to all those who have been infected by the outbreak. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to the medical personnel on the front lines of treatment and to those who are working hard to prevent the spread of the disease. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 2

Next, I would like to explain about the voluntary recall of products. As announced on our website, we are currently conducting voluntary recalls of 8 products. This voluntary recall occurred due to the discrepancy found in our internal documents, such as approval, certification, notification items and product standards. We sincerely apologize for any convenience caused by this issue, and appreciate your understanding in this matter. In order to prevent recurrence in the future, we will implement the three following measures. Firstly, we will create a new organizational structure for preventing recurrence. Secondly, we will improve our quality document management. Finally, we will reform our corporate culture and employee awareness. In addition, in order to clarify management responsibility, we will voluntarily return the remuneration of directors and executives. We will be implementing these measures and strive to once again earn the market's trust - as a manufacturer of medical instruments. For this reason, we therefore request your continued support, going forward. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 3

I would now like to start today's financial results presentation, for the fiscal year ended August, 2021 Today's presentation will be available as video-on-demand, so we are anticipating viewership on the part of retail investors. In light of this, first, I would like to explain the product segments of our group. Although I am sure you are already familiar with this information. There are three product segments: Surgical, Eyeless Needle, and Dental. The Surgical segment includes Surgical instruments centered around ophthalmic instruments - such as ophthalmic knives - and skin staplers. In the fiscal year 2021, Surgical segment's sales accounted for 28.4% of total sales. Next is the Eyeless Needle segment. In this segment, the finalized products are needles with a thread attached. These needles are sterilized and ultimately used as suture needles. However, we mainly produce and sell needles on an OEM basis. We also sell finalized products under the MANI brand. These consist surgical sutures and dental sutures. Eyeless Needle segment's sales accounted for 29.4% of total sales. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 4

