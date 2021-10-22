Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/21
1980 JPY   -1.35%
10/13MANI : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2021 4Q
PU
10/08MANI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for August 31, 2021
PU
08/30MANI, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Results and Forecasts FY2021: Script for Online Video(1,221 KB)?

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANI, INC.

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended August 2021

October 13, 2021

Event Summary

[Company Name]

MANI, INC.

[Company ID]

7730-QCODE

[Event Language]

JPN

[Event Type]

Earnings Announcement

[Event Name]

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended August 2021

[Fiscal Period]

FY2021 Annual

[Date]

October 13, 2021

[Number of Pages]

27

[Time]

10:00 - 11:04

(Total: 64 minutes, Presentation: 40 minutes, Q&A: 24 minutes)

[Venue]

Asahi Seimei Otemachi Building Otemachi Sunsky 24F, Room E, 2-6-1

Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0004

[Venue Size]

347

[Participants]

53

[Number of Speakers]

3

Masahiko Saito

President & Representative Executive

Officer, CEO, COO, CTO, Director

Toshihide Takai

Director & Chairman of the Board of

Executives

Kazuo Takahashi

Director & Representative Executive Vice

President, CFO, CSO

[Analyst Names] *

Mikihiko Yamato

Okasan Securities

Shinnosuke Tokumoto

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Takashi Akahane

Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co., Ltd.

*Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A.

Presentation

Moderator: We would like to begin the financial results presentation of MANI, INC.'s for the fiscal year ended

August 31, 2021. First, I would like to introduce 2 people from the Company: Mr. Masahiko Saito, President and Representative Executive Officer; and Mr. Kazuo Takahashi, Director and Representative Executive Vice President.

Today, Mr. Saito will explain about MANI, INC.'s financial results and forecasts. After the presentation, we will have a question- and-answer session. Thank you very much for your cooperation.

Saito: Good morning, everyone. I am Masahiko Saito, President and Representative Executive Officer of MANI, INC. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today. Now, I would like to begin explaining our financial results for the fiscal year ended August, 2021.

First, we would like to express our sincere condolences to the victims of COVID-19, their families, and those who have been involved, and our heartfelt sympathies to all those who have been infected by the outbreak. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to the medical personnel on the front lines of treatment and to those who are working hard to prevent the spread of the disease.

Next, I would like to explain about the voluntary recall of products.

As announced on our website, we are currently conducting voluntary recalls of 8 products. This voluntary recall occurred due to the discrepancy found in our internal documents, such as approval, certification, notification items and product standards. We sincerely apologize for any convenience caused by this issue, and appreciate your understanding in this matter.

In order to prevent recurrence in the future, we will implement the three following measures. Firstly, we will create a new organizational structure for preventing recurrence. Secondly, we will improve our quality document management. Finally, we will reform our corporate culture and employee awareness.

In addition, in order to clarify management responsibility, we will voluntarily return the remuneration of directors and executives. We will be implementing these measures and strive to once again earn the market's trust - as a manufacturer of medical instruments. For this reason, we therefore request your continued support, going forward.

I would now like to start today's financial results presentation, for the fiscal year ended August, 2021

Today's presentation will be available as video-on-demand, so we are anticipating viewership on the part of retail investors.

In light of this, first, I would like to explain the product segments of our group. Although I am sure you are already familiar with this information. There are three product segments: Surgical, Eyeless Needle, and Dental.

The Surgical segment includes Surgical instruments centered around ophthalmic instruments - such as ophthalmic knives - and skin staplers. In the fiscal year 2021, Surgical segment's sales accounted for 28.4% of total sales.

Next is the Eyeless Needle segment. In this segment, the finalized products are needles with a thread attached. These needles are sterilized and ultimately used as suture needles. However, we mainly produce and sell needles on an OEM basis. We also sell finalized products under the MANI brand. These consist surgical sutures and dental sutures. Eyeless Needle segment's sales accounted for 29.4% of total sales.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mani Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
