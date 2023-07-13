20238月期 第2四半期決算説明資料

FY2023 3Q

Financial Results

MANI, INC.

July 13, 2023

Product Segments

Surgical

Eyeless Needle

Dental

Surgical instruments, such as ophthalmic knives and skin staplers

Mainly OEM products

Dental treatment instruments and

GDF *products

Eyeless Needles

Dental Endodontic

Dental Rotary and

Ophthalmic Knives

Instruments

Cutting Instruments

(Reamers/ Files)

(Dia-burs)

Eyed Needles

Dental Restoration Materials

Skin Staplers

Surgical Sutures

Dental Sutures etc.

(*)GDF is the abbreviation for GDF Gesellschaft für dentale Forschung und Innovationen GmbH, a consolidated subsidiary in Germany that produces and sells dental restoration materials.

FY2023 3Q Financial Results

FY2023 3Q Consolidated Financial Results

  • Sales have accelerated due to strong product demand. Increase in sales and net income have continued from YoY.
    • Sales grew mainly in Asia, Europe and South America. In particular, the Eyeless Needle segment performed well.
    • Operating income, ordinary income and net income have increased by a double-digit growth rate (depreciation of yen contributed positively).
    • Results exceeded forecasts due to increase in demand for surgeries and treatments. Currently, the forecasts for FY2023 remain unchanged.

FY2022 3Q

FY2023 3Q

Changes in

Changes in

FY2023

3Q Forecast

¥ million

Results

Results

Amount

%

Forecasts

Progress Rate

A

（ ）

C=B-A

C/A

D)

(B/D)

B

Sales

14,830

18,521

+3,690

+24.9%

23,400

79.1%

Cost of sales

5,793

7,193

+1,400

+24.2%

8,450

85.1%

(%)

(39.1%)

(38.8%)

(36.1%)

SG&A expenses

4,493

5,899

+1,406

+31.3%

7,850

75.2%

(%)

(30.3%)

(31.9%)

(33.5%)

Operating income

4,543

5,427

+884

+19.5%

7,100

76.4%

(%)

(30.6%)

(29.3%)

(30.3%)

Ordinary income

5,521

5,778

+256

+4.7%

7,100

81.4%

Net income

3,790

4,205

+414

+10.9%

5,000

84.1%

FY2023 3Q Sales Status by Segments

  • Increase in sales +¥3,690 million (+24.9%)
    • Foreign exchange +¥1,120 million
    • All segments' sales have increased. In particular, the Eyeless Needle segment continued to perform well since 2Q.

(¥ million)

Eyeless

Foreign

Surgical

Needle

+ 1,662

Exchange

+ 416

+ 1,120

Demand towards

Sales in Asia

ophthalmic knives,

(mostly China),

Europe and South

which are used in

America increased.

cataract surgery, have

increased in Asia,

Europe and other

regions.

14,830

Dental / GDF

+ 493

• Sales of dental

restorative materials

and other GDF

products have

increased in Europe

and North America.

• Sales of reamer files

and dia-burs have

18,521

increased in Asia

(mostly in China and

India).

FY2022 3Q

Results

Exchange rate

Rate in FY2023 3Q : 1USD=¥137.31 1EUR=¥144.04 1CNY=¥19.67

Rate in FY2022 3Q : 1USD=¥117.19 1EUR=¥131.55 1CNY=¥18.23

FY2023 3Q

Results

