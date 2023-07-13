Mani Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of medical equipment. The Company operates through three business segments. The Surgical-related Product segment is engaged in the provision of surgical suture needles and threads, as well as ophthalmic knives, born saws, blood vessel knives and other surgical equipment. The Eyeless Needle-related Product segment is engaged in the provision of eyeless surgical suture needles. The Dental-related Product segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of dental root canal treatment equipment, such as reamers, files, broaches and cleansers; grinding and abrasive agents, such as carborundum points and silicone points; rotating dental treatment equipment, such as diamond burs, carbide burs, stainless burs and others, as well as dental materials, dental stereomicroscopes, among others.