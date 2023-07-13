2023年8月期 第2四半期決算説明資料
業績概要
業績予想
トピックス
補足資料
1
FY2023 3Q
Financial Results
MANI, INC.
THE BEST QUALITY IN THE WORLD, TO THE WORLD
July 13, 2023
2023年8月期 第2四半期決算説明資料
業績概要
業績予想
トピックス
補足資料
2
Product Segments
Surgical
Eyeless Needle
Dental
（Surgical instruments, such as ophthalmic knives and skin staplers）
（※Mainly OEM products）
（Dental treatment instruments and
GDF （*）products）
Eyeless Needles
Dental Endodontic
Dental Rotary and
Ophthalmic Knives
Instruments
Cutting Instruments
(Reamers/ Files)
(Dia-burs)
Eyed Needles
Dental Restoration Materials
Skin Staplers
Surgical Sutures
Dental Sutures etc.
(*)GDF is the abbreviation for GDF Gesellschaft für dentale Forschung und Innovationen GmbH, a consolidated subsidiary in Germany that produces and sells dental restoration materials.
2023年8月期 第2四半期決算説明資料
業績概要
業績予想
トピックス
補足資料
3
FY2023 3Q Financial Results
FY2023 3Q
Financial Results
Topics
Supplementary
4
Financial Results
Materials
FY2023 3Q Consolidated Financial Results
- Sales have accelerated due to strong product demand. Increase in sales and net income have continued from YoY.
- Sales grew mainly in Asia, Europe and South America. In particular, the Eyeless Needle segment performed well.
- Operating income, ordinary income and net income have increased by a double-digit growth rate (depreciation of yen contributed positively).
- Results exceeded forecasts due to increase in demand for surgeries and treatments. Currently, the forecasts for FY2023 remain unchanged.
FY2022 3Q
FY2023 3Q
Changes in
Changes in
FY2023
3Q Forecast
（¥ million）
Results
Results
Amount
%
Forecasts
Progress Rate
（
A
）
（ ）
（
C=B-A
）
（
C/A
）
（
D)
(B/D)
B
Sales
14,830
18,521
+3,690
+24.9%
23,400
79.1%
Cost of sales
5,793
7,193
+1,400
+24.2%
8,450
85.1%
(%)
(39.1%)
(38.8%)
(36.1%)
SG&A expenses
4,493
5,899
+1,406
+31.3%
7,850
75.2%
(%)
(30.3%)
(31.9%)
(33.5%)
Operating income
4,543
5,427
+884
+19.5%
7,100
76.4%
(%)
(30.6%)
(29.3%)
(30.3%)
Ordinary income
5,521
5,778
+256
+4.7%
7,100
81.4%
Net income
3,790
4,205
+414
+10.9%
5,000
84.1%
FY2023 3Q
Financial Results
Topics
Supplementary
5
Financial Results
Materials
FY2023 3Q Sales Status by Segments
- Increase in sales +¥3,690 million (+24.9%)
- Foreign exchange +¥1,120 million
- All segments' sales have increased. In particular, the Eyeless Needle segment continued to perform well since 2Q.
(¥ million)
Eyeless
Foreign
Surgical
Needle
+ 1,662
Exchange
+ 416
+ 1,120
Demand towards
Sales in Asia
ophthalmic knives,
(mostly China),
Europe and South
which are used in
America increased.
cataract surgery, have
increased in Asia,
Europe and other
regions.
14,830
Dental / GDF
+ 493
• Sales of dental
restorative materials
and other GDF
products have
increased in Europe
and North America.
• Sales of reamer files
and dia-burs have
18,521
increased in Asia
(mostly in China and
India).
FY2022 3Q
Results
Exchange rate
Rate in FY2023 3Q : 1USD=¥137.31 1EUR=¥144.04 1CNY=¥19.67
Rate in FY2022 3Q : 1USD=¥117.19 1EUR=¥131.55 1CNY=¥18.23
FY2023 3Q
Results
