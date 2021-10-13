Mani : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2021 4Q

1｜ MANI, INC: FY２０２１ Financial Results and Forecasts
FY2021 Financial Results and Forecasts
THE BEST QUALITY IN THE WORLD, TO THE WORLD
October 13, 2021
MANI, INC（Stock code: 7730）
We would like to express our sincere condolences to the victims of COVID-19, their families, and those who have been involved, and our heartfelt sympathies to all those who have been infected by the outbreak.
We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to the medical personnel on the front lines of treatment and to those who are working hard to prevent the spread of the disease.
Voluntary product recall
Currently, we are conducting voluntary recalls of eight products.
This voluntary recall occurred due to the discrepancy found in our internal documents, such as approval, certification, notification items, and product standards. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this issue, and appreciate your understanding in this matter.
To prevent recurrence in the future, we will implement the following three measures. (1)New organizational structure for preventing recurrence
(2)Improving quality document management (3)Reform corporate culture and employee awareness
In order to clarify management responsibilities, we will voluntarily return the remuneration of directors and executives.
Product Segments
Surgical
-
Surgical instruments, such as ophthalmic knife and skin stapler
|
Ophthalmic knife
|
Skin stapler
|
|
Eyeless Needle
-
Eyeless needle
-
Eyed needle
-
Surgical suture
-
Dental suture
※Mainly OEM products
|
Eyeless needle
|
Eyed needle
Dental
-
Dental endodontic instrument
-
Dental rotary and cutting instrument
-
GDF （*）/ Dental restoration material
|
Files
|
Dia-burs
|
|
（Dental endodontic
|
（Dental rotary and cutting
|
Dental restoration material
instrument） instrument）
(*)GDF is the abbreviation for GDF Gesellschaft für Dentale Forschung und Innovationen GmbH, a consolidated subsidiary in Germany that produces and sells dental restoration materials
FY2021 Financial Results
(From September 2020 to August 2021)
Financial
Results
FY2022
Financial
Forecast
Investment
& Dividend
