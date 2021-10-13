Log in
    7730   JP3869920003

MANI, INC.

(7730)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/12
1991 JPY   -0.95%
04:12aMANI : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2021 4Q
10/08MANI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for August 31, 2021
08/30MANI, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Mani : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2021 4Q

10/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
1 MANI, INC: FY２０２１ Financial Results and Forecasts

FY2021 Financial Results and Forecasts

THE BEST QUALITY IN THE WORLD, TO THE WORLD

October 13, 2021

MANI, INCStock code: 7730

2 MANI, INC: FY２０２１ Financial Results and Forecasts

We would like to express our sincere condolences to the victims of COVID-19, their families, and those who have been involved, and our heartfelt sympathies to all those who have been infected by the outbreak.

We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to the medical personnel on the front lines of treatment and to those who are working hard to prevent the spread of the disease.

3 MANI, INC: FY２０２１ Financial Results and Forecasts

Voluntary product recall

Currently, we are conducting voluntary recalls of eight products.

This voluntary recall occurred due to the discrepancy found in our internal documents, such as approval, certification, notification items, and product standards. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this issue, and appreciate your understanding in this matter.

To prevent recurrence in the future, we will implement the following three measures. (1)New organizational structure for preventing recurrence

(2)Improving quality document management (3)Reform corporate culture and employee awareness

In order to clarify management responsibilities, we will voluntarily return the remuneration of directors and executives.

4 MANI, INC: FY２０２１ Financial Results and Forecasts

Product Segments

Surgical

  • Surgical instruments, such as ophthalmic knife and skin stapler

Ophthalmic knife

Skin stapler

Eyeless Needle

  • Eyeless needle
  • Eyed needle
  • Surgical suture
  • Dental suture

Mainly OEM products

Eyeless needle

Eyed needle

Dental

  • Dental endodontic instrument
  • Dental rotary and cutting instrument
  • GDF */ Dental restoration material

Files

Dia-burs

Dental endodontic

Dental rotary and cutting

Dental restoration material

instrument instrument

(*)GDF is the abbreviation for GDF Gesellschaft für Dentale Forschung und Innovationen GmbH, a consolidated subsidiary in Germany that produces and sells dental restoration materials

5 MANI, INC: FY２０２１ Financial Results and Forecasts

FY2021 Financial Results

(From September 2020 to August 2021)

Financial

Results

FY2022

Financial

Forecast

Investment

& Dividend

Financials
Sales 2021 17 469 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 4 254 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net cash 2021 17 011 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,6x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 196 B 1 724 M 1 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 812
Free-Float 65,8%
Technical analysis trends MANI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 991,00 JPY
Average target price 2 644,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihide Takai President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Kazuo Takahashi CFO, Chief Quality Officer & GM-Administration
Kanji Matsutani Co-Chairman
Masaaki Matsutani Co-Chairman
Eiichi Murata CTO, Executive Officer & GM-Development
