Mani : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2023 2Q
2023年8月期 第2四半期決算説明資料
業績概要
業績予想
トピックス
補足資料
1
FY2023 2Q
Financial Results and Forecasts
MANI, INC.
THE BEST QUALITY IN THE WORLD, TO THE WORLD
April 7, 2023
2
Agenda
1 FY2023 2Q Financial Results
|
4
3 Topics
16
Consolidated Financial Results
Sales Status（by Segments and Regions） Cost of Sales and SG&A Expenses Status Operating Income Status
Financial Results by Segments Balance Sheet Status
Cash Flow Status
Progress of Key Products
Progress in Global Production &
Sales
Publication of Integrated Report of
FY2022
2 FY2023 Financial Forecasts
|
12
4 Supplementary Materials
31
Progress in Plan
|
Capital investment and R&D investment
Dividends
3
Product Segments
Surgical
Eyeless Needle
Dental/GDF
（Surgical instruments, such as ophthalmic knives and skin staplers）
|
（※Mainly OEM products）
（Dental treatment instruments and
GDF （*）products）
Eyeless Needles
Dental Endodontic
Dental Rotary and
Ophthalmic Knives
Instruments
Cutting Instruments
(Reamers/ Files)
(Dia-burs)
Eyed Needles
Dental Restoration Materials
Skin Staplers
Surgical Sutures
Dental Sutures etc.
(*)GDF is the abbreviation for GDF Gesellschaft für dentale Forschung und Innovationen GmbH, a consolidated subsidiary in Germany that produces and sells dental restoration materials.
4
FY2023 2Q Financial Results
FY2023 2Q
Financial Forecasts
Topics
Supplementary Materials 5
Financial Results
Financial Results and Forecasts
FY2023 2Q Consolidated Financial Results
-
Sales have continued to accelerate due to strong product demand. Increase in sales and net income from YoY.
-
-
Sales grew mainly in Asia and Europe. In particular, the Eyeless Needle segment performed well.
-
Though cost of sales and SG&A expenses were high, operating income, ordinary income and net income have increased due to higher sales.
（¥ million）
FY2022 2Q
|
FY2023 2Q
|
Amount
|
%
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
Sales
|
9,651
|
12,025
|
+2,374
|
+24.6%
|
Cost of sales
|
3,686
|
4,843
|
+1,156
|
+31.4%
|
(%)
|
(38.2%)
|
(40.3%)
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
2,884
|
3,728
|
+843
|
+29.3%
|
(%)
|
(29.9%)
|
(31.0%)
|
|
Operating income
|
3,079
|
3,453
|
+374
|
+12.1%
|
(%)
|
(31.9%)
|
(28.7%)
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
3,390
|
3,512
|
+121
|
+3.6%
|
Net income
|
2,333
|
2,563
|
+230
|
+9.9%
