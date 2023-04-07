Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mani, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7730   JP3869920003

MANI, INC.

(7730)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-07 am EDT
1731.00 JPY    0.00%
02:45aMani : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2023 2Q
PU
02:45aMani : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 2Q
PU
02/27MANI, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mani : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2023 2Q

04/07/2023 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20238月期 第2四半期決算説明資料

業績概要

業績予想

トピックス

補足資料

1

FY2023 2Q

Financial Results and Forecasts

MANI, INC.

THE BEST QUALITY IN THE WORLD, TO THE WORLD

April 7, 2023

20238月期 第2四半期決算説明資料

業績概要

業績予想

トピックス

補足資料

2

Agenda

1 FY2023 2Q Financial Results

4

3 Topics

16

Consolidated Financial Results

Sales Statusby Segments and Regions Cost of Sales and SG&A Expenses Status Operating Income Status

Financial Results by Segments Balance Sheet Status

Cash Flow Status

Progress of Key Products

Progress in Global Production &

Sales

Publication of Integrated Report of

FY2022

2 FY2023 Financial Forecasts

12

4 Supplementary Materials

31

Progress in Plan

Capital investment and R&D investment

Dividends

20238月期 第2四半期決算説明資料

業績概要

業績予想

トピックス

補足資料

3

Product Segments

Surgical

Eyeless Needle

Dental/GDF

Surgical instruments, such as ophthalmic knives and skin staplers

Mainly OEM products

Dental treatment instruments and

GDF *products

Eyeless Needles

Dental Endodontic

Dental Rotary and

Ophthalmic Knives

Instruments

Cutting Instruments

(Reamers/ Files)

(Dia-burs)

Eyed Needles

Dental Restoration Materials

Skin Staplers

Surgical Sutures

Dental Sutures etc.

(*)GDF is the abbreviation for GDF Gesellschaft für dentale Forschung und Innovationen GmbH, a consolidated subsidiary in Germany that produces and sells dental restoration materials.

20238月期 第2四半期決算説明資料

業績概要

業績予想

トピックス

補足資料

4

FY2023 2Q Financial Results

FY2023 2Q

Financial Forecasts

Topics

Supplementary Materials 5

Financial Results

Financial Results and Forecasts

FY2023 2Q Consolidated Financial Results

  • Sales have continued to accelerate due to strong product demand. Increase in sales and net income from YoY.
    • Sales grew mainly in Asia and Europe. In particular, the Eyeless Needle segment performed well.
    • Though cost of sales and SG&A expenses were high, operating income, ordinary income and net income have increased due to higher sales.

¥ million

FY2022 2Q

FY2023 2Q

Amount

%

Results

Results

Sales

9,651

12,025

+2,374

+24.6%

Cost of sales

3,686

4,843

+1,156

+31.4%

(%)

(38.2%)

(40.3%)

SG&A expenses

2,884

3,728

+843

+29.3%

(%)

(29.9%)

(31.0%)

Operating income

3,079

3,453

+374

+12.1%

(%)

(31.9%)

(28.7%)

Ordinary income

3,390

3,512

+121

+3.6%

Net income

2,333

2,563

+230

+9.9%

Disclaimer

Mani Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MANI, INC.
02:45aMani : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2023 2Q
PU
02:45aMani : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 2Q
PU
02/27MANI, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/12Mani : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 1Q
PU
01/12Mani : Financial Results FY2023 1Q
PU
2022Mani : Notice of the 63rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2022Mani, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2023
CI
2022Mani, Inc. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2022; Provides Divid..
CI
2022Transcript : Mani, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 13, 2022
CI
2022Financial Results And Forecasts Fy20 : Script for Financial Results Briefing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 23 800 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2023 5 249 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net cash 2023 23 975 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,8x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 170 B 1 295 M 1 295 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
EV / Sales 2024 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 417
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart MANI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mani, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 731,00 JPY
Average target price 2 385,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Saito Manager-Business Development
Kazuo Takahashi CFO, Director & General Manager-Administration
Michio Morikawa Chairman
Hideyuki Murai Manager-New Business
Michiharu Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANI, INC.-14.73%1 295
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-4.43%182 363
MEDTRONIC PLC3.32%106 833
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.15%72 307
DEXCOM, INC.-0.68%43 460
HOYA CORPORATION8.89%37 320
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer