Mani : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2023 2Q

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 23 800 M 181 M 181 M Net income 2023 5 249 M 39,9 M 39,9 M Net cash 2023 23 975 M 182 M 182 M P/E ratio 2023 32,8x Yield 2023 1,91% Capitalization 170 B 1 295 M 1 295 M EV / Sales 2023 6,16x EV / Sales 2024 5,61x Nbr of Employees 3 417 Free-Float 66,3% Chart MANI, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MANI, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 1 731,00 JPY Average target price 2 385,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 37,8% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Masahiko Saito Manager-Business Development Kazuo Takahashi CFO, Director & General Manager-Administration Michio Morikawa Chairman Hideyuki Murai Manager-New Business Michiharu Matsuda Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MANI, INC. -14.73% 1 295 ABBOTT LABORATORIES -4.43% 182 363 MEDTRONIC PLC 3.32% 106 833 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 0.15% 72 307 DEXCOM, INC. -0.68% 43 460 HOYA CORPORATION 8.89% 37 320