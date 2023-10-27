These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail.

Security Code: 7730

November 2, 2023

To Our Shareholders

Masahiko Saito

Director, President &Representative Executive Officer

MANI. INC.

8-3 Kiyohara Industrial Park, Utsunomiya, Tochigi

Notice of the 64th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support and patronage.

Please be informed that our 64th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of MANI, INC. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

For the convening of this General Meeting of Shareholders, information contained in the reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders (Electronic Provision Measures Matters ) is provided electronically, and is posted on the following website. Please access the following websites to confirm the information.

【The Company's Website】

https://www.mani.co.jp/ir/stock3.html

【Website for Informational Materials for the General Meetings of Shareholder】https://d.sokai.jp/7730/teiji/

【TSE website (Listed Company Search)】https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

(Please access to the TSE website above, enter the stock name "MANI" or Stock Code "7730," select "Basic information" and "Public documents/ PR information," and confirm the "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting"/Information Materials for a General Shareholder's Meeting" listed under "Field information available for public inspection" section.)

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via Internet or by writing (mailing). Please exercise your voting rights by 5:20 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023 (Japan time), after taking the time to consult the reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

