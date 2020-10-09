Mani : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for August 31, 2020

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
November 25, 2020
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
November 26, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
November 11, 2020
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
None
Holding of financial results meeting:
None
(Video distribution planned)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated results for the fiscal year ended August 2020 (September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020)
Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable to
owners
of parent
income
income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended August
15,200
(17.1)
4,340
(26.0)
4,424
(22.2)
3,329
(45.4)
31, 2020
Year ended August
18,327
(8.8)
5,865
15.5
5,688
9.0
6,101
61.8
31, 2019
Note: Comprehensive income:
For the year ended August 31, 2020
¥3,144 million
［(11.5%)］
For the year ended August 31, 2019
¥3,552 million
［(15.7%)］
Profit attributable to
Ordinary income/
Operating income/
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
owners of parent/
total assets
sales
equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended August
33.83
―
9.3
11.2
28.6
31, 2020
Year ended August
61.99
―
17.7
14.7
32.0
31, 2019
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the year ended August 31, 2020
¥ (21) million
For the year ended August 31, 2019
¥ (9) million
Note: The Company implemented a 1:3 share split on common shares on September 1, 2019. Therefore, earnings per share is calculated under the assumption that this share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous year.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total
Net
Equity capital ratio
Net assets per share
assets
assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Year ended
39,289
36,566
93.1
371.51
August 31,
2020
Year ended
39,813
35,327
88.7
358.92
August 31,
2019
Reference: Shareholders' equity
For the year ended August 31, 2020
¥36,566 million
For the year ended August 31, 2019
¥35,327 million
Note: The Company implemented a 1:3 share split on common shares on September 1, 2019. Therefore, net assets per share have been calculated under the assumption that share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flow from operating activities
Cash Flows from investing activities
Cash Flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end
of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended
1,941
(38)
(2,133)
16,973
August 31,
2020
Year ended
5,305
810
(1,773)
16,119
August 31,
2019
2. Cash dividend
Annual dividends per share
Dividend
Ratio of
End of First
End of second
End of third
Fiscal
Total
Total cash
payout
dividends
to net
Quarter
quarter
quarter
year-end
dividend
ratio
assets
(Total)
(Consolidat
(Consolida
ed)
ted)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
yen
Year ended August 31,
―
30.00
―
30.00
60.00
1,968
32.3
5.7
2019
Year ended August 31,
―
11.00
―
11.00
22.00
2,165
65.0
6.0
2020
Year ending August
―
11.00
―
12.00
23.00
59.8
31, 2021 (Forecast)
Note: 1. Interim dividend and year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 included a special dividend of ¥7.00.
2. The Company implemented a 1:3 share split on common shares on September 1, 2019. The actual amount of dividend for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 is stated as prior to the share split.
3. Forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months
8,001
(5.6)
2,316
(16.7)
2,226
(26.1)
1,540
(33.2)
15.65
ending February
28, 2021
Full year
17,542
15.4
5,643
30.0
5,462
23.5
3,784
13.7
38.45
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended August 31, 2020
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations
: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons
: None
Change in accounting estimates
: None
Restatement of prior period financial statements
: None
Note: For details, please refer to page 14 "(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)," of the attached material.
Number of shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Year ended August 31, 2020
106,911,000 Shares
Year ended August 31, 2019
106,911,000 Shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
Year ended August 31, 2020
8,484,435
Shares
Year ended August 31, 2019
8,484,435
Shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Year ended August 31, 2020
98,426,565
Shares
Year ended August 31, 2019
98,426,724
Shares
Note: The Company implemented a 1:3 share split on common shares on September 1, 2019. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares), number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number shares during the period are calculated under the assumption that this share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
※Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
Explanations concerning the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
(Method of obtaining financial results briefing materials and financial results briefing content)
On Monday October 12, 2020, we plan to post the financial results briefing materials and the financial results briefing video on our website.
MANI, INC. (TOKYO 7730) Consolidated Financial Results of August 31, 2020
Attached Materials Index
1. Overview of operating results and others ......................................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of operating results of the fiscal year ......................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Overview of financial position for the fiscal year ....................................................................................................................
3
(3)
Overview of cash flows for the fiscal year...............................................................................................................................