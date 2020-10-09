Mani : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for August 31, 2020

3. Forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021)

Net Sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Earnings per owners of parent share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Six months 8,001 (5.6) 2,316 (16.7) 2,226 (26.1) 1,540 (33.2) 15.65 ending February 28, 2021 Full year 17,542 15.4 5,643 30.0 5,462 23.5 3,784 13.7 38.45

Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended August 31, 2020

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations : Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons : None Change in accounting estimates : None Restatement of prior period financial statements : None

Note: For details, please refer to page 14 "(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)," of the attached material.

Number of shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

Year ended August 31, 2020 106,911,000 Shares Year ended August 31, 2019 106,911,000 Shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period Year ended August 31, 2020 8,484,435 Shares Year ended August 31, 2019 8,484,435 Shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Year ended August 31, 2020 98,426,565 Shares Year ended August 31, 2019 98,426,724 Shares

Note: The Company implemented a 1:3 share split on common shares on September 1, 2019. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares), number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number shares during the period are calculated under the assumption that this share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

※Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.

Explanations concerning the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

(Method of obtaining financial results briefing materials and financial results briefing content)

On Monday October 12, 2020, we plan to post the financial results briefing materials and the financial results briefing video on our website.