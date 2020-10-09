Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mani, Inc.    7730   JP3869920003

MANI, INC.

(7730)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mani : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for August 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 06:00am EDT

Summary of Consolidated Financial

Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August

31, 2020 [Japanese GAAP]

October 9, 2020

Company name:

MANI, INC.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

7730

URL http://www.mani.co.jp

Representative:

President & Representative Executive Officer

Toshihide Takai

Inquiries:

Director & Executive Vice President &

Kazuo Takahashi

TEL 028-667-1811

Executive Officer

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

November 25, 2020

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

November 26, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

November 11, 2020

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

None

Holding of financial results meeting:

None

(Video distribution planned)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated results for the fiscal year ended August 2020 (September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020)

  1. Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

owners

of parent

income

income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended August

15,200

(17.1)

4,340

(26.0)

4,424

(22.2)

3,329

(45.4)

31, 2020

Year ended August

18,327

(8.8)

5,865

15.5

5,688

9.0

6,101

61.8

31, 2019

Note: Comprehensive income:

For the year ended August 31, 2020

¥3,144 million

(11.5%)

For the year ended August 31, 2019

¥3,552 million

(15.7%)

Profit attributable to

Ordinary income/

Operating income/

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

owners of parent/

total assets

sales

equity

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended August

33.83

9.3

11.2

28.6

31, 2020

Year ended August

61.99

17.7

14.7

32.0

31, 2019

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the year ended August 31, 2020

¥ (21) million

For the year ended August 31, 2019

¥ (9) million

Note: The Company implemented a 1:3 share split on common shares on September 1, 2019. Therefore, earnings per share is calculated under the assumption that this share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous year.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total

Net

Equity capital ratio

Net assets per share

assets

assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Year ended

39,289

36,566

93.1

371.51

August 31,

2020

Year ended

39,813

35,327

88.7

358.92

August 31,

2019

Reference: Shareholders' equity

For the year ended August 31, 2020

¥36,566 million

For the year ended August 31, 2019

¥35,327 million

Note: The Company implemented a 1:3 share split on common shares on September 1, 2019. Therefore, net assets per share have been calculated under the assumption that share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flow from operating activities

Cash Flows from investing activities

Cash Flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end

of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended

1,941

(38)

(2,133)

16,973

August 31,

2020

Year ended

5,305

810

(1,773)

16,119

August 31,

2019

2. Cash dividend

Annual dividends per share

Dividend

Ratio of

End of First

End of second

End of third

Fiscal

Total

Total cash

payout

dividends

to net

Quarter

quarter

quarter

year-end

dividend

ratio

assets

(Total)

(Consolidat

(Consolida

ed)

ted)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

yen

Year ended August 31,

30.00

30.00

60.00

1,968

32.3

5.7

2019

Year ended August 31,

11.00

11.00

22.00

2,165

65.0

6.0

2020

Year ending August

11.00

12.00

23.00

59.8

31, 2021 (Forecast)

Note: 1. Interim dividend and year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 included a special dividend of ¥7.00.

2. The Company implemented a 1:3 share split on common shares on September 1, 2019. The actual amount of dividend for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 is stated as prior to the share split.

3. Forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months

8,001

(5.6)

2,316

(16.7)

2,226

(26.1)

1,540

(33.2)

15.65

ending February

28, 2021

Full year

17,542

15.4

5,643

30.0

5,462

23.5

3,784

13.7

38.45

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended August 31, 2020
    (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations

: Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons

: None

Change in accounting estimates

: None

Restatement of prior period financial statements

: None

Note: For details, please refer to page 14 "(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)," of the attached material.

  1. Number of shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

Year ended August 31, 2020

106,911,000 Shares

Year ended August 31, 2019

106,911,000 Shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

Year ended August 31, 2020

8,484,435

Shares

Year ended August 31, 2019

8,484,435

Shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Year ended August 31, 2020

98,426,565

Shares

Year ended August 31, 2019

98,426,724

Shares

Note: The Company implemented a 1:3 share split on common shares on September 1, 2019. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares), number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number shares during the period are calculated under the assumption that this share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

※Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.

  • Explanations concerning the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

(Method of obtaining financial results briefing materials and financial results briefing content)

On Monday October 12, 2020, we plan to post the financial results briefing materials and the financial results briefing video on our website.

MANI, INC. (TOKYO 7730) Consolidated Financial Results of August 31, 2020

  • Attached Materials Index

1. Overview of operating results and others ......................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of operating results of the fiscal year ......................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of financial position for the fiscal year ....................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Overview of cash flows for the fiscal year...............................................................................................................................

3

(4)

Future outlook..........................................................................................................................................................................

4

(5)

Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for the current and next fiscal years............................................................

4

2. Basic concept regarding selection of accounting standards...........................................................................................................

5

3. Consolidated financial statements and key notes ..........................................................................................................................

6

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet ......................................................................................................................................................

6

(2)

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income ..................................................

8

Consolidated income statement..........................................................................................................................................

8

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income ...........................................................................................................

9

(3)

Consolidated statements of shareholders' equity ...................................................................................................................

10

(4)

Consolidated statements of cash flows ..................................................................................................................................

12

(5)

Notes to consolidated financial statements ............................................................................................................................

14

(Notes on premise of going concern)...................................................................................................................................

14

(Changes in accounting policies) ........................................................................................................................................

14

(Additional information) .....................................................................................................................................................

14

(Notes on consolidated balance sheet).................................................................................................................................

14

(Segment information, etc.).................................................................................................................................................

15

(Per share information) .......................................................................................................................................................

19

(Significant subsequent events) ...........................................................................................................................................

20

4. Others.........................................................................................................................................................................................

21

(1)Changes in executives .............................................................................................................................................................

21

(2)Others ......................................................................................................................................................................................

21

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mani Inc. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 09:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MANI, INC.
06:00aMANI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for August 31, 2020
PU
10/06MANI, INC. : annual earnings release
09/24Health Care Down As Investors Hedge On Vaccine Chances -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
08/28MANI, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/06MANI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 3Q
PU
07/06MANI : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2020 3Q
PU
07/01MANI, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/02MANI, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
02/27MANI, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019MANI : FY2019 Financial Results and Forecasts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 158 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2020 3 574 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net cash 2020 20 517 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 278 B 2 620 M 2 623 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 810
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart MANI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mani, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 706,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 822,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihide Takai President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Kanji Matsutani Co-Chairman
Masaaki Matsutani Co-Chairman
Kazuo Takahashi CFO, Chief Quality Officer & GM-Administration
Eiichi Murata CTO, Executive Officer & GM-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANI, INC.-9.84%2 620
ABBOTT LABORATORIES24.96%188 119
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.98%142 030
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-13.15%68 250
HOYA CORPORATION16.36%43 110
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.70%40 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group