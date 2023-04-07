Mani : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 2Q

Director, President & Representative Executive Officer
Masahiko Saito
Inquiries:
Director, Executive Vice President & Executive Officer
Kazuo Takahashi
TEL 028-667-1811
Scheduled date to submit Quarterly Securities Report:
April 14, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
May 8, 2023
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(For analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended February 28, 2023 (from September 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended February 28, 2023
12,025
24.6
3,453
12.1
3,512
3.6
2,563
9.9
Six months ended February 28, 2022
9,651
16.2
3,079
15.6
3,390
23.7
2,333
15.8
Note:
Comprehensive income:
For the six months ended February 28, 2023
¥2,394 million
[(19.8%)]
For the six months ended February 28, 2022
¥2,985 million
[40.3%]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended February 28, 2023
26.04
-
Six months ended February 28, 2022
23.71
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of February 28, 2023
50,745
46,179
91.0
As of August 31, 2022
50,113
45,414
90.6
Reference:
Equity
As of February 28, 2023
¥46,179 million
As of August 31, 2022
¥45,414 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended August 31, 2022
-
12.00
-
18.00
30.00
Year ending August 31, 2023
-
14.00
Year ending August 31, 2023 (Forecast)
-
19.00
33.00
Note:
Revisions to the forecasts of dividends most recently announced: None
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending August 31, 2023 (from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
23,400
14.6
7,100
15.2
7,100
(5.9)
5,000
(5.5)
50.80
Note:
Revisions to
earnings forecasts
most
recently announced:
None
Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended February 28, 2023
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements of prior period financial statements
① Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
②Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
③Changes in accounting estimates:
No
④Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
Note: Please refer to p.11 "Changes in accounting policies" of the Attached Materials Index for further details.
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
① Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of February 28, 2023
106,973,352 shares
As of August 31, 2022
106,911,000 shares
②Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of February 28, 2023
8,484,468 shares
As of August 31, 2022
8,484,468 shares
③Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
As of February 28, 2023
98,449,957 shares
As of February 28, 2022
98,426,538 shares
Quarterly financial reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
MANI, INC. (TOKYO 7730) Consolidated Financial Results of the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2023
Attached Materials Index
1. Overview of business results
2
(1)
Explanation of operating results
2
(2)
Explanation of financial position and cash flows
3
(3)
Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements
4
2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements
5
(1)
Quarterly consolidated balance sheet
5
(2)
Quarterly consolidated income statements and quarterly consolidated comprehensive income statements
7
Quarterly consolidated income statements
For the six months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2023
7
Quarterly consolidated comprehensive income statements
For the six months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2023
8
(3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows
9
(4)
Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements
11
(Notes on premise of going concern)
11
(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)
11
(Changes in accounting policies)
11
(Segment information, etc.)
12
(Significant subsequent events of going concern)
12
- 1 -
MANI, INC. (TOKYO 7730) Consolidated Financial Results of the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2023
1. Overview of business results
(1) Explanation of operating results
During the second quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023, many regions worldwide were able to significantly ease restrictions on economic activities, which was caused by COVID-19. As a result, the global economy as a whole is heading towards normalization. However, the current outlook remains uncertain due to factors such as continued soaring resource and energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, drastic rise in policy interest rates in Europe and the United States in response to inflationary risks, and rapid exchange rate fluctuations.
Under such circumstances, our Group aims to contribute to the well-being of people around the world by providing our products worldwide, based on our commitment "The Best Quality In The World, To The World". We are engaged in realizing our corporate philosophy by beginning our medium-term management plan in fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, and reforming the business model through globalization of sales, production and development functions with the aim of further growth. During this fiscal year, we are strengthening the construction of the mass production system and marketing activities aimed at expanding sales for the NiTi rotary file "JIZAI"1, which is one of our key products in our medium-term management plan. We are also promoting sales of the vitreous forceps "Mani Micro Forceps"2 in Japan and advancing sales of the new dental restoration material3 in Europe. The new dental restoration material was jointly developed with GDF, our consolidated subsidiary in Germany. At GDF, the construction of the new Head Office Factory is in progress, and is planned to be completed around August, 2023. Furthermore, we have begun preparations to construct the Smart Factory with the aim of establishing a global production system within Japan. We will continue to aim to increase corporate value through growth strategies based on our medium-term management plan.
(References)
A flexible nickel titanium dental endodontic instrument used to treat an infected dental root canal in an endodontic treatment, which is one of the treatments for the dental nervous system known as pulp.
An ophthalmic therapeutic instrument used to treat the fundus in a vitreous surgery, which is one of the surgeries that treats ophthalmic diseases such as retinal detachment and diabetic retinopathy.
An artificial resin material that is used for treatments to restore the shape of a tooth by filling the deficit portion (dental restoration treatment) and treatments to enhance dental aesthetics (aesthetic dental treatment).
Operating results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023
Compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which was affected by COVID-19, net sales were ¥12,025 million (up 24.6% year on year), due to high product demands, especially towards Eyeless Needle products, mainly in Japan, Europe and Asia. Cost of sales were ¥4,843 million (up 31.4% year on year) due to an increase in manufacturing costs at overseas subsidiaries and sales of products. Selling, general and administrative expenses were ¥3,728 million (up 29.3% year on year) due to an increase in expenses for enhancing our personnel structure at the Head Office. Despite there was an increase in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, our operating income was ¥3,453 million (up 12.1% year on year) because the increase in net sales have exceeded these negative factors and led to an increase in operating income. Ordinary income was ¥3,512 million (up 3.6% year on year) due to the recording of interest income. Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥2,563 million (up 9.9% year on year) due to an increase in ordinary income.
The following is an overview of financial results by segment. Segment sales figures are those from external customers.
Net sales
Segment income (Operating income)
Millions of yen
Year on year (%)
Millions of yen
Year on year (%)
Surgical products
3,182
14.5%
917
(5.8%)
Eyeless Needle products
4,154
45.4%
1,281
63.8%
Dental products
4,688
16.8%
1,255
(5.2%)
Consolidated
12,025
24.6%
3,453
12.1%
(Surgical products)
The segment's sales were ¥3,182 million (up 14.5% year on year) and segment income was ¥917 million (down 5.8% year on year). Sales have increased due to an increase in demand for ophthalmic knives, which are used in cataract surgery, mainly in Asia from the same period of the fiscal year. However, despite there was an increase in net sales, segment income has decreased due to a deterioration in cost of sales, which was caused by an increase in manufacturing costs.
(Eyeless Needle products)
The segment's sales were ¥4,154 million (up 45.4% year on year) and segment income was ¥1,281 million (up 63.8% year on year). Sales and segment income have increased greatly due to an increase in orders for eyeless needles, which was caused by growing demand in Asia, particularly in China, North America and Europe since the previous fiscal year.
(Dental products)
The segment's sales were ¥4,688 million (up 16.8% year on year), and segment income was ¥1,255 million (down 5.2% year on year). Sales have increased due to steady sales of dental endodontic instruments (reamers and files) and dental rotary and cutting instruments (dia-burs) in Asian countries, such as China and India. Depreciation of the yen also boosted the increase in sales. Segment income has decreased mainly due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses from the same period of the fiscal
- 2 -
MANI, INC. (TOKYO 7730) Consolidated Financial Results of the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2023
year.
Explanation of financial position and cash flows i). Financial position
(Millions of yen)
End of previous consolidated
End of the second quarter
accounting period
of the current fiscal year
Change
(August 31, 2022)
(February 28, 2023)
Total assets
50,113
50,745
631
Current assets
32,503
32,190
(313)
Fixed assets
17,610
18,554
944
Liabilities
4,698
4,566
(132)
Net assets
45,414
46,179
764
Total assets as of the end of the second quarter (February 28, 2023) stood at ¥50,745 million, an increase of ¥631 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease of ¥313 million in current assets (mainly a decrease of ¥568 million in inventories, a decrease of ¥578 million in other current assets, and an increase of ¥624 million in cash and deposits) and an increase of ¥944 million in fixed assets (mainly an increase of ¥1,579 million in construction in progress due to an increase in capital equipment for GDF and others).
Total liabilities as of the end of the second quarter (February 28, 2023) stood at ¥4,566 million, a decrease of ¥132 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease of ¥156 million in current liabilities, which includes payments of income taxes payable.
Total net assets as of the end of the second quarter (February 28, 2023) stood at ¥46,179 million, an increase of ¥764 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings resulting from recordings of profit attributable to owners of parent, despite the payment of dividends.
ii). Cash flows
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Year on year (%)
February 28, 2022
February 28, 2023
Cash flows from
3,008
3,838
27.6%
operating activities
Cash flows from
(2,011)
(2,643)
31.5%
investing activities
Cash flows from
(1,219)
(1,826)
49.8%
financing activities
Effect of exchange
rate change on cash
370
(94)
－
and cash equivalents
Cash and cash
equivalents at
18,057
22,084
22.3%
beginning of period
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
18,205
21,358
17.3%
period
The cash flows for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023, and factors contributing to those amounts are as follows.
(Cash flows from operating activities)
Cash flows from operating activities were ¥3,838 million (up 27.6% year on year). This was primarily due to a cash inflow from recording of income before income taxes, despite there was an increase in cash outflow due to income taxes paid.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Cash flows from investing activities were ¥2,643 million (up 31.5% year on year). This was primarily due to a cash outflow from increased payments for time deposits and purchases of property, plant and equipment.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Cash flows from financing activities were ¥1,826 million (up 49.8% year on year). This was primarily due to a cash outflow from increased dividend payments.