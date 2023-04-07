Mani : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 2Q

MANI, INC. (TOKYO 7730) Consolidated Financial Results of the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2023

1. Overview of business results

(1) Explanation of operating results

During the second quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023, many regions worldwide were able to significantly ease restrictions on economic activities, which was caused by COVID-19. As a result, the global economy as a whole is heading towards normalization. However, the current outlook remains uncertain due to factors such as continued soaring resource and energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, drastic rise in policy interest rates in Europe and the United States in response to inflationary risks, and rapid exchange rate fluctuations.

Under such circumstances, our Group aims to contribute to the well-being of people around the world by providing our products worldwide, based on our commitment "The Best Quality In The World, To The World". We are engaged in realizing our corporate philosophy by beginning our medium-term management plan in fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, and reforming the business model through globalization of sales, production and development functions with the aim of further growth. During this fiscal year, we are strengthening the construction of the mass production system and marketing activities aimed at expanding sales for the NiTi rotary file "JIZAI"1, which is one of our key products in our medium-term management plan. We are also promoting sales of the vitreous forceps "Mani Micro Forceps"2 in Japan and advancing sales of the new dental restoration material3 in Europe. The new dental restoration material was jointly developed with GDF, our consolidated subsidiary in Germany. At GDF, the construction of the new Head Office Factory is in progress, and is planned to be completed around August, 2023. Furthermore, we have begun preparations to construct the Smart Factory with the aim of establishing a global production system within Japan. We will continue to aim to increase corporate value through growth strategies based on our medium-term management plan.

(References)

A flexible nickel titanium dental endodontic instrument used to treat an infected dental root canal in an endodontic treatment, which is one of the treatments for the dental nervous system known as pulp. An ophthalmic therapeutic instrument used to treat the fundus in a vitreous surgery, which is one of the surgeries that treats ophthalmic diseases such as retinal detachment and diabetic retinopathy. An artificial resin material that is used for treatments to restore the shape of a tooth by filling the deficit portion (dental restoration treatment) and treatments to enhance dental aesthetics (aesthetic dental treatment).

Operating results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023

Compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which was affected by COVID-19, net sales were ¥12,025 million (up 24.6% year on year), due to high product demands, especially towards Eyeless Needle products, mainly in Japan, Europe and Asia. Cost of sales were ¥4,843 million (up 31.4% year on year) due to an increase in manufacturing costs at overseas subsidiaries and sales of products. Selling, general and administrative expenses were ¥3,728 million (up 29.3% year on year) due to an increase in expenses for enhancing our personnel structure at the Head Office. Despite there was an increase in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, our operating income was ¥3,453 million (up 12.1% year on year) because the increase in net sales have exceeded these negative factors and led to an increase in operating income. Ordinary income was ¥3,512 million (up 3.6% year on year) due to the recording of interest income. Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥2,563 million (up 9.9% year on year) due to an increase in ordinary income.

The following is an overview of financial results by segment. Segment sales figures are those from external customers.

Net sales Segment income (Operating income) Millions of yen Year on year (%) Millions of yen Year on year (%) Surgical products 3,182 14.5% 917 (5.8%) Eyeless Needle products 4,154 45.4% 1,281 63.8% Dental products 4,688 16.8% 1,255 (5.2%) Consolidated 12,025 24.6% 3,453 12.1%

(Surgical products)

The segment's sales were ¥3,182 million (up 14.5% year on year) and segment income was ¥917 million (down 5.8% year on year). Sales have increased due to an increase in demand for ophthalmic knives, which are used in cataract surgery, mainly in Asia from the same period of the fiscal year. However, despite there was an increase in net sales, segment income has decreased due to a deterioration in cost of sales, which was caused by an increase in manufacturing costs.

(Eyeless Needle products)

The segment's sales were ¥4,154 million (up 45.4% year on year) and segment income was ¥1,281 million (up 63.8% year on year). Sales and segment income have increased greatly due to an increase in orders for eyeless needles, which was caused by growing demand in Asia, particularly in China, North America and Europe since the previous fiscal year.

(Dental products)

The segment's sales were ¥4,688 million (up 16.8% year on year), and segment income was ¥1,255 million (down 5.2% year on year). Sales have increased due to steady sales of dental endodontic instruments (reamers and files) and dental rotary and cutting instruments (dia-burs) in Asian countries, such as China and India. Depreciation of the yen also boosted the increase in sales. Segment income has decreased mainly due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses from the same period of the fiscal

- 2 -