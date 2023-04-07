Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mani, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    7730   JP3869920003

MANI, INC.

(7730)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-07 am EDT
1731.00 JPY    0.00%
02:45aMani : Financial Results and Forecasts FY2023 2Q
PU
02:45aMani : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 2Q
PU
02/27MANI, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mani : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 2Q

04/07/2023 | 02:45am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

April 7, 2023

Company name:

MANI, INC.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

7730

URL http://www.mani.co.jp

Representative:

Director, President & Representative Executive Officer

Masahiko Saito

Inquiries:

Director, Executive Vice President & Executive Officer

Kazuo Takahashi

TEL 028-667-1811

Scheduled date to submit Quarterly Securities Report:

April 14, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

May 8, 2023

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(For analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended February 28, 2023 (from September 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended February 28, 2023

12,025

24.6

3,453

12.1

3,512

3.6

2,563

9.9

Six months ended February 28, 2022

9,651

16.2

3,079

15.6

3,390

23.7

2,333

15.8

Note:

Comprehensive income:

For the six months ended February 28, 2023

¥2,394 million

[(19.8%)]

For the six months ended February 28, 2022

¥2,985 million

[40.3%]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended February 28, 2023

26.04

-

Six months ended February 28, 2022

23.71

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of February 28, 2023

50,745

46,179

91.0

As of August 31, 2022

50,113

45,414

90.6

Reference:

Equity

As of February 28, 2023

¥46,179 million

As of August 31, 2022

¥45,414 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended August 31, 2022

-

12.00

-

18.00

30.00

Year ending August 31, 2023

-

14.00

Year ending August 31, 2023 (Forecast)

-

19.00

33.00

Note:

Revisions to the forecasts of dividends most recently announced: None

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending August 31, 2023 (from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

23,400

14.6

7,100

15.2

7,100

(5.9)

5,000

(5.5)

50.80

Note:

Revisions to

earnings forecasts

most

recently announced:

None

  • Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended February 28, 2023

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

Note: Please refer to p.11 "Changes in accounting policies" of the Attached Materials Index for further details.

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2023

106,973,352 shares

As of August 31, 2022

106,911,000 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of February 28, 2023

8,484,468 shares

As of August 31, 2022

8,484,468 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

As of February 28, 2023

98,449,957 shares

As of February 28, 2022

98,426,538 shares

  • Quarterly financial reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

MANI, INC. (TOKYO 7730) Consolidated Financial Results of the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2023

  • Attached Materials Index

1. Overview of business results

2

(1)

Explanation of operating results

2

(2)

Explanation of financial position and cash flows

3

(3)

Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements

4

2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements

5

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

5

(2)

Quarterly consolidated income statements and quarterly consolidated comprehensive income statements

7

Quarterly consolidated income statements

For the six months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2023

7

Quarterly consolidated comprehensive income statements

For the six months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2023

8

(3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows

9

(4)

Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements

11

(Notes on premise of going concern)

11

(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)

11

(Changes in accounting policies)

11

(Segment information, etc.)

12

(Significant subsequent events of going concern)

12

- 1 -

MANI, INC. (TOKYO 7730) Consolidated Financial Results of the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2023

1. Overview of business results

(1) Explanation of operating results

During the second quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023, many regions worldwide were able to significantly ease restrictions on economic activities, which was caused by COVID-19. As a result, the global economy as a whole is heading towards normalization. However, the current outlook remains uncertain due to factors such as continued soaring resource and energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, drastic rise in policy interest rates in Europe and the United States in response to inflationary risks, and rapid exchange rate fluctuations.

Under such circumstances, our Group aims to contribute to the well-being of people around the world by providing our products worldwide, based on our commitment "The Best Quality In The World, To The World". We are engaged in realizing our corporate philosophy by beginning our medium-term management plan in fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, and reforming the business model through globalization of sales, production and development functions with the aim of further growth. During this fiscal year, we are strengthening the construction of the mass production system and marketing activities aimed at expanding sales for the NiTi rotary file "JIZAI"1, which is one of our key products in our medium-term management plan. We are also promoting sales of the vitreous forceps "Mani Micro Forceps"2 in Japan and advancing sales of the new dental restoration material3 in Europe. The new dental restoration material was jointly developed with GDF, our consolidated subsidiary in Germany. At GDF, the construction of the new Head Office Factory is in progress, and is planned to be completed around August, 2023. Furthermore, we have begun preparations to construct the Smart Factory with the aim of establishing a global production system within Japan. We will continue to aim to increase corporate value through growth strategies based on our medium-term management plan.

(References)

  1. A flexible nickel titanium dental endodontic instrument used to treat an infected dental root canal in an endodontic treatment, which is one of the treatments for the dental nervous system known as pulp.
  2. An ophthalmic therapeutic instrument used to treat the fundus in a vitreous surgery, which is one of the surgeries that treats ophthalmic diseases such as retinal detachment and diabetic retinopathy.
  3. An artificial resin material that is used for treatments to restore the shape of a tooth by filling the deficit portion (dental restoration treatment) and treatments to enhance dental aesthetics (aesthetic dental treatment).

Operating results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023

Compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which was affected by COVID-19, net sales were ¥12,025 million (up 24.6% year on year), due to high product demands, especially towards Eyeless Needle products, mainly in Japan, Europe and Asia. Cost of sales were ¥4,843 million (up 31.4% year on year) due to an increase in manufacturing costs at overseas subsidiaries and sales of products. Selling, general and administrative expenses were ¥3,728 million (up 29.3% year on year) due to an increase in expenses for enhancing our personnel structure at the Head Office. Despite there was an increase in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, our operating income was ¥3,453 million (up 12.1% year on year) because the increase in net sales have exceeded these negative factors and led to an increase in operating income. Ordinary income was ¥3,512 million (up 3.6% year on year) due to the recording of interest income. Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥2,563 million (up 9.9% year on year) due to an increase in ordinary income.

The following is an overview of financial results by segment. Segment sales figures are those from external customers.

Net sales

Segment income (Operating income)

Millions of yen

Year on year (%)

Millions of yen

Year on year (%)

Surgical products

3,182

14.5%

917

(5.8%)

Eyeless Needle products

4,154

45.4%

1,281

63.8%

Dental products

4,688

16.8%

1,255

(5.2%)

Consolidated

12,025

24.6%

3,453

12.1%

(Surgical products)

The segment's sales were ¥3,182 million (up 14.5% year on year) and segment income was ¥917 million (down 5.8% year on year). Sales have increased due to an increase in demand for ophthalmic knives, which are used in cataract surgery, mainly in Asia from the same period of the fiscal year. However, despite there was an increase in net sales, segment income has decreased due to a deterioration in cost of sales, which was caused by an increase in manufacturing costs.

(Eyeless Needle products)

The segment's sales were ¥4,154 million (up 45.4% year on year) and segment income was ¥1,281 million (up 63.8% year on year). Sales and segment income have increased greatly due to an increase in orders for eyeless needles, which was caused by growing demand in Asia, particularly in China, North America and Europe since the previous fiscal year.

(Dental products)

The segment's sales were ¥4,688 million (up 16.8% year on year), and segment income was ¥1,255 million (down 5.2% year on year). Sales have increased due to steady sales of dental endodontic instruments (reamers and files) and dental rotary and cutting instruments (dia-burs) in Asian countries, such as China and India. Depreciation of the yen also boosted the increase in sales. Segment income has decreased mainly due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses from the same period of the fiscal

- 2 -

MANI, INC. (TOKYO 7730) Consolidated Financial Results of the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2023

year.

  1. Explanation of financial position and cash flows i). Financial position

(Millions of yen)

End of previous consolidated

End of the second quarter

accounting period

of the current fiscal year

Change

(August 31, 2022)

(February 28, 2023)

Total assets

50,113

50,745

631

Current assets

32,503

32,190

(313)

Fixed assets

17,610

18,554

944

Liabilities

4,698

4,566

(132)

Net assets

45,414

46,179

764

Total assets as of the end of the second quarter (February 28, 2023) stood at ¥50,745 million, an increase of ¥631 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease of ¥313 million in current assets (mainly a decrease of ¥568 million in inventories, a decrease of ¥578 million in other current assets, and an increase of ¥624 million in cash and deposits) and an increase of ¥944 million in fixed assets (mainly an increase of ¥1,579 million in construction in progress due to an increase in capital equipment for GDF and others).

Total liabilities as of the end of the second quarter (February 28, 2023) stood at ¥4,566 million, a decrease of ¥132 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease of ¥156 million in current liabilities, which includes payments of income taxes payable.

Total net assets as of the end of the second quarter (February 28, 2023) stood at ¥46,179 million, an increase of ¥764 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings resulting from recordings of profit attributable to owners of parent, despite the payment of dividends.

ii). Cash flows

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Year on year (%)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2023

Cash flows from

3,008

3,838

27.6%

operating activities

Cash flows from

(2,011)

(2,643)

31.5%

investing activities

Cash flows from

(1,219)

(1,826)

49.8%

financing activities

Effect of exchange

rate change on cash

370

(94)

and cash equivalents

Cash and cash

equivalents at

18,057

22,084

22.3%

beginning of period

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

18,205

21,358

17.3%

period

The cash flows for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023, and factors contributing to those amounts are as follows.

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Cash flows from operating activities were ¥3,838 million (up 27.6% year on year). This was primarily due to a cash inflow from recording of income before income taxes, despite there was an increase in cash outflow due to income taxes paid.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Cash flows from investing activities were ¥2,643 million (up 31.5% year on year). This was primarily due to a cash outflow from increased payments for time deposits and purchases of property, plant and equipment.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Cash flows from financing activities were ¥1,826 million (up 49.8% year on year). This was primarily due to a cash outflow from increased dividend payments.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Mani Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 23 800 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2023 5 249 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net cash 2023 23 975 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,8x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 170 B 1 295 M 1 295 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
EV / Sales 2024 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 417
Free-Float 66,3%
