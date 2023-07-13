1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2023 (from September 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)

Quarterly financial reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Note: Please refer to p.8 "Changes in accounting policies" of the Attached Materials Index for further details.

MANI, INC. (TOKYO 7730) Consolidated Financial Results of the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2023

1. Overview of business results

(1) Explanation of operating results

During the third quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023, the global economy showed signs of a moderate economic recovery, as a result of further progress in coexistence of COVID-19 with socioeconomic activities in many regions worldwide including Japan. However, the current outlook remains uncertain due to factors such as the never-ending Russian invasion of Ukraine, continued soaring resource and energy prices, drastic rise in policy interest rates in Europe and the United States in response to inflationary risks, and rapid exchange rate fluctuations.

Under such circumstances, our Group aims to contribute to the well-being of people around the world by providing our products worldwide, based on our commitment "The Best Quality In The World, To The World". We are engaged in realizing our corporate philosophy by beginning our medium-term management plan in fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, and reforming the business model through globalization of sales, production and development functions with the aim of further growth. During this fiscal year, we are strengthening the construction of the mass production system and marketing activities aimed at expanding sales for the NiTi rotary file "JIZAI"1, which is one of our key products in our medium-term management plan. We are also promoting sales of the vitreous forceps "Mani Micro Forceps"2 in Japan and advancing sales of the new dental restoration material3 in Europe.

With the aim "to establish a global production system," at GDF, the construction of the new Head Office Factory is in progress, and is planned to be completed around August 2023, and we have begun preparations to construct the Smart Factory within Japan. In addition, as part of global marketing promotion, we established a new sales subsidiary in Malaysia in June 2023 with the aim of expanding marketing and sales within Southeast Asian countries.

We will continue to aim to increase corporate value through growth strategies based on our medium-term management plan.

(References)

A flexible nickel titanium dental endodontic instrument used to treat an infected dental root canal in an endodontic treatment, which is one of the treatments for the dental nervous system known as pulp. An ophthalmic therapeutic instrument used to treat the fundus in a vitreous surgery, which is one of the surgeries that treats ophthalmic diseases such as retinal detachment and diabetic retinopathy. An artificial resin material that is used for treatments to restore the shape of a tooth by filling the deficit portion (dental restoration treatment) and treatments to enhance dental aesthetics (aesthetic dental treatment).

Operating results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023

Compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which was affected by COVID-19, net sales were ¥18,521 million (up 24.9% year on year), due to high product demands mainly in Asia, Europe and South America. In particular, demand towards Eyeless Needle products have greatly increased. The increase in overseas sales caused by depreciation of yen have also contributed significantly to net sales. Cost of sales were ¥7,193 million (up 24.2% year on year) due to an increase in manufacturing costs at overseas subsidiaries and sales of products. Selling, general and administrative expenses were ¥5,899 million (up 31.3% year on year) due to an increase in expenses for enhancing our personnel structure at the Head Office. Despite there was an increase in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, our operating income was ¥5,427 million (up 19.5% year on year) because the increase in net sales have exceeded these negative factors substantially and led to an increase in operating income. Ordinary income was ¥5,778 million (up 4.7% year on year) mainly due to the recording of foreign exchange gains caused by depreciation of yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥4,205 million (up 10.9% year on year) due to an increase in operating income.

The following is an overview of financial results by segment. Segment sales figures are those from external customers.

(Millions of yen) Net sales Segment income (Operating income) Millions of yen Year on year Millions of yen Year on year Surgical products 5,045 15.0% 1,490 (2.7%) Eyeless Needle products 6,451 47.9% 2,046 82.2% Dental products 7,023 15.5% 1,890 0.1% Consolidated 18,521 24.9% 5,427 19.5%

(Surgical products)

The segment's sales were ¥5,045 million (up 15.0% year on year) and segment income was ¥1,490 million (down 2.7% year on year). Sales have increased due to an increase in demand for ophthalmic knives, which are used in cataract surgery, mainly in Asia and Europe from the same period of the previous fiscal year. However, despite there was an increase in net sales, segment income has decreased due to a deterioration in cost of sales, which was caused by an increase in manufacturing costs.

(Eyeless Needle products)

The segment's sales were ¥6,451 million (up 47.9% year on year) and segment income was ¥2,046 million (up 82.2% year on year). Sales and segment income have increased greatly due to an increase in orders for eyeless needles, which was caused by growing demand in Asia, North America, Europe and South America since the previous fiscal year.

