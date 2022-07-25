Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Manila Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MER   PHY5764J1483

MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY

(MER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
354.00 PHP   -0.23%
07/18Energy Regulatory Commission Granting Final Approval of the Power Supply Agreement Between First Natgas Power Corp and Meralco
CI
05/31MANILA ELECTRIC : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
05/02MANILA ELECTRIC : Information Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manila Electric : Declaration of Cash Dividends

07/25/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 25, 20222. SEC Identification Number PW-1023. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-101-528-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Manila Electric Company5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Lopez Building, Ortigas Avenue, Barangay Ugong, Pasig CityPostal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8632-80149. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not Applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Stock 1,127,098,705
Debt Securities (Bonds in Billion PhP) 7
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9 (Other Events)

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Manila Electric CompanyMER PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Declaration of Cash Dividend

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Approval of cash dividend.

Type of Securities

  • Common
  • Preferred-
  • Others-
Cash Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Jul 25, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Type (Regular or Special) Regular
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share PhP 5.806
Record Date Aug 23, 2022
Payment Date Sep 14, 2022
Source of Dividend Payment

Retained Earnings as of June 30, 2022.

Other Relevant Information

Please refer to attached disclosure.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jocelyn Villar-Altamira
Designation Assistant Vice President and Head, Corporate Governance and Compliance

Disclaimer

Meralco - Manila Electric Company published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY
07/18Energy Regulatory Commission Granting Final Approval of the Power Supply Agreement Betw..
CI
05/31MANILA ELECTRIC : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
05/02MANILA ELECTRIC : Information Statement
PU
04/25Manila Electric Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/25TRANSCRIPT : Manila Electric Company, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2022
CI
04/05MANILA ELECTRIC : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
03/25MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28TRANSCRIPT : Manila Electric Company, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2022
CI
02/28Manila Electric Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
02/28Manila Electric Company Announces Final Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on April 26..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 372 B 6 625 M 6 625 M
Net income 2022 24 872 M 443 M 443 M
Net Debt 2022 41 259 M 735 M 735 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 399 B 7 112 M 7 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 815
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Manila Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 354,00 PHP
Average target price 366,80 PHP
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ray Celis Espinosa Director
Betty C. Siy-Yap Chief Finance Officer & Senior Vice President
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Maria Carmela T. Migrino Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Roque D. Bacani First VP & Head-Information & Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY19.92%7 112
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.04%157 651
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.08%80 824
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.90%76 438
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.02%64 904
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.54%62 821