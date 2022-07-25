Manila Electric : Declaration of Cash Dividends

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 25, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number PW-102
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-101-528-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Manila Electric Company
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Lopez Building, Ortigas Avenue, Barangay Ugong, Pasig CityPostal Code1605
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8632-8014
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not Applicable
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common Stock
|
1,127,098,705
|
Debt Securities (Bonds in Billion PhP)
|
7
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9 (Other Events)
Manila Electric CompanyMER
PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Declaration of Cash Dividend
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Approval of cash dividend.
Type of Securities
-
Common
-
Preferred-
-
Others-
Cash Dividend
|
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
|
Jul 25, 2022
|
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Type (Regular or Special)
|
Regular
|
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share
|
PhP 5.806
|
Record Date
|
Aug 23, 2022
|
Payment Date
|
Sep 14, 2022
|
Source of Dividend Payment
|
Retained Earnings as of June 30, 2022.
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Please refer to attached disclosure.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Jocelyn Villar-Altamira
|
Designation
|
Assistant Vice President and Head, Corporate Governance and Compliance
