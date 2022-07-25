Manila Electric : Declaration of Cash Dividends

SEC FORM 17-C

Jul 25, 2022

PW-102

000-101-528-000

Manila Electric Company

Philippines

Lopez Building, Ortigas Avenue, Barangay Ugong, Pasig City

Postal Code

1605

(02) 8632-8014

Not Applicable

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common Stock 1,127,098,705 Debt Securities (Bonds in Billion PhP) 7

Item 9 (Other Events)

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Manila Electric Company

MER

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Declaration of Cash Dividend Background/Description of the Disclosure Approval of cash dividend.

Type of Securities

Common

Preferred -

Others -

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Jul 25, 2022 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Type (Regular or Special) Regular Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share PhP 5.806 Record Date Aug 23, 2022 Payment Date Sep 14, 2022

Source of Dividend Payment Retained Earnings as of June 30, 2022. Other Relevant Information Please refer to attached disclosure.

Filed on behalf by: Name Jocelyn Villar-Altamira Designation Assistant Vice President and Head, Corporate Governance and Compliance

Cash Dividend