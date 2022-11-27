Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Manila Electric Company
  News
  Summary
    MER   PHY5764J1483

MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY

(MER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
284.60 PHP   -1.79%
07:20aPhilippine leader hopes court will reconsider Manila power deal
RE
10/28Transcript : Manila Electric Company, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Manila Electric Company Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Philippine leader hopes court will reconsider Manila power deal

11/27/2022 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
World leaders address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes the country's Court of Appeals will reconsider a decision that raises the possibility of electricity rate hikes in the capital, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement on Sunday.

The court allowed South Premiere Power Corp., a unit of San Miguel Corp to suspend a power supply agreement with Manila Electric Company (Meralco) after the companies were prevented from raising tariffs by the regulator.

"We hope that the CA (Court of Appeals) will reconsider and include in their deliberations the extremely deleterious effect this will have on power prices for ordinary Filipinos," Marcos was quoted as saying, describing the decision as "unfortunate".

South Premiere and Meralco had sought to raise prices amid higher costs of coal, which the Energy Regulatory Commission rejected in September citing fixed prices set under power supply agreements.

Marcos, who began his six-year term in June, has promised lower electricity rates, which are among the highest in Asia. Higher electricity prices would put further pressure on Philippine inflation, which hit the fastest pace in nearly 14 years last month.

San Miguel, the Southeast Asian nation's largest conglomerate and one of its major power producers, has said it needs "temporary relief" to allow it "to sustainably provide for the increasing power needs of our country while meeting our obligations to our various stakeholders".

It told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday it had received a copy of the court's resolution.

Meralco, the country's biggest power distributor whose franchise covers metropolitan Manila and nearby provinces, said it was "reviewing the resolution in consultation with our counsel to determine the next steps".

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.79% 284.6 End-of-day quote.-3.59%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA 0.21% 33.75 Delayed Quote.-19.26%
SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION 0.00% 96.8 End-of-day quote.-15.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 389 B 6 863 M 6 863 M
Net income 2022 24 945 M 440 M 440 M
Net Debt 2022 41 584 M 733 M 733 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 321 B 5 652 M 5 652 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 815
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Manila Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 284,60 PHP
Average target price 364,79 PHP
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ray Celis Espinosa Director
Betty C. Siy-Yap Chief Finance Officer & Senior Vice President
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Roque D. Bacani First VP & Head-Information & Communications
William S. Pamintuan Chief Legal Counsel, SVP & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY-3.59%5 652
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.59%169 585
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.03%76 714
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.44%72 776
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.94%70 527
ENEL S.P.A.-26.84%54 457