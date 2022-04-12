Manila Mining : Stock Rights Offering

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 12, 20222. SEC Identification Number 44293. BIR Tax Identification No. 050-000-164-4424. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter MANILA MINING CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Makati City, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 20th Floor, Lepanto Building, 8747 Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, PhilippinesPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8815-94479. Former name or former address, if changed since last report n/a10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Class "A"
155,796,086,372
Class "B"
103,790,702,331
Manila Mining CorporationMA
PSE Disclosure Form 4-14 - Stock Rights Offering References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Stock Rights Offer
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Offering to stockholders of 1 share for every 5 shares held
Shares to be offered:
Class "A" - 31,159,217,274
Class "B" - 20,758,140,466
Total - 51,917,357,740
There will be necessary adjustments to the Company's share price and outstanding shares on the ex-date and the offer shares will support and come from the Company's increase in authorized capital stock from P2.6 Billion to P4.6 Billion.
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
Aug 17, 2021
Entitlement Ratio
1 share for every 5 shares held
Offer Price
P0.01 (par value)
Number of Shares to be Offered
51,917,357,740
Ex-Rights Date
Apr 26, 2022
Record Date
Apr 29, 2022
Start of Offer Period
May 16, 2022
End of Offer Period
May 20, 2022
Use of Proceeds
Exploration Program, Settlement of Liabilities and Working Capital
Other Relevant Information
This will support and come from the increase in authorized capital stock from P2.6 Billion to P4.6 Billion.
Ex-Rights Date, Record Date and the Offer Period have been updated.
