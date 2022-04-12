Manila Mining : Stock Rights Offering

SEC FORM 17-C

Apr 12, 2022

4429

050-000-164-442

MANILA MINING CORPORATION

Makati City, Philippines

20th Floor, Lepanto Building, 8747 Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, Philippines

Postal Code

1226

(632) 8815-9447

n/a

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Class "A" 155,796,086,372 Class "B" 103,790,702,331

n/a

Manila Mining Corporation

MA

Subject of the Disclosure Stock Rights Offer Background/Description of the Disclosure Offering to stockholders of 1 share for every 5 shares held



Shares to be offered:



Class "A" - 31,159,217,274

Class "B" - 20,758,140,466

Total - 51,917,357,740



There will be necessary adjustments to the Company's share price and outstanding shares on the ex-date and the offer shares will support and come from the Company's increase in authorized capital stock from P2.6 Billion to P4.6 Billion.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Aug 17, 2021 Entitlement Ratio 1 share for every 5 shares held Offer Price P0.01 (par value) Number of Shares to be Offered 51,917,357,740 Ex-Rights Date Apr 26, 2022 Record Date Apr 29, 2022 Start of Offer Period May 16, 2022 End of Offer Period May 20, 2022

Use of Proceeds Exploration Program, Settlement of Liabilities and Working Capital Other Relevant Information This will support and come from the increase in authorized capital stock from P2.6 Billion to P4.6 Billion.



Ex-Rights Date, Record Date and the Offer Period have been updated.