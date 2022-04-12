Log in
Manila Mining : Stock Rights Offering

04/12/2022 | 02:51am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 12, 20222. SEC Identification Number 44293. BIR Tax Identification No. 050-000-164-4424. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter MANILA MINING CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Makati City, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 20th Floor, Lepanto Building, 8747 Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, PhilippinesPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8815-94479. Former name or former address, if changed since last report n/a10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Class "A" 155,796,086,372
Class "B" 103,790,702,331
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein n/a

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Manila Mining CorporationMA PSE Disclosure Form 4-14 - Stock Rights Offering References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Stock Rights Offer

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Offering to stockholders of 1 share for every 5 shares held

Shares to be offered:

Class "A" - 31,159,217,274
Class "B" - 20,758,140,466
Total - 51,917,357,740

There will be necessary adjustments to the Company's share price and outstanding shares on the ex-date and the offer shares will support and come from the Company's increase in authorized capital stock from P2.6 Billion to P4.6 Billion.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Aug 17, 2021
Entitlement Ratio 1 share for every 5 shares held
Offer Price P0.01 (par value)
Number of Shares to be Offered 51,917,357,740
Ex-Rights Date Apr 26, 2022
Record Date Apr 29, 2022
Start of Offer Period May 16, 2022
End of Offer Period May 20, 2022
Use of Proceeds

Exploration Program, Settlement of Liabilities and Working Capital

Other Relevant Information

This will support and come from the increase in authorized capital stock from P2.6 Billion to P4.6 Billion.

Ex-Rights Date, Record Date and the Offer Period have been updated.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Odette Javier
Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Manila Mining Corporation published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:50:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
