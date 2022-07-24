Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Manila Water Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MWC   PHY569991086

MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.

(MWC)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
15.98 PHP   +1.78%
07/24MANILA WATER : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
06/01ENRIQUE RAZON : Philippine tycoon Razon to buy majority of South China Sea gas field
RE
05/27MANILA WATER : Material Information/Transactions
PU
Manila Water : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities

07/24/2022 | 10:24pm EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Manila Water Company, Inc.MWC PSE Disclosure Form 17-6 - Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Name of Reporting Person Mailene M. Cabral
Date of Event Requiring Statement Jul 20, 2022
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer Chief Audit Executive and Chief Risk Officer
Description of the Disclosure

Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities of Ms. Mailene M. Cabral

Filed on behalf by:
Name Romelyn Obligacion
Designation Enterprise Senior Legal Counsel

Disclaimer

Manila Water Company Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 02:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 225 M 396 M 396 M
Net income 2022 4 145 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net Debt 2022 69 576 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 51 891 M 925 M 925 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 578
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.
Manila Water Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,98 PHP
Average target price 29,27 PHP
Spread / Average Target 83,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Victor Emmanuel Araullo de Dios President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gigi Iluminada T. Miguel CFO, Treasurer, Group Director-Finance & Strategy
Enrique Klar Razon Chairman
Liwayway T. Sevalla Chief Information & Data Protection Officer
Arnold Jether A. Mortera Head-New Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.-35.43%925
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-21.52%26 939
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-20.89%6 531
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-14.20%3 910
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-20.79%3 099
SJW GROUP-14.18%1 912