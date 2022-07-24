Manila Water : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Manila Water Company, Inc.MWC
PSE Disclosure Form 17-6 - Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Name of Reporting Person
Mailene M. Cabral
Date of Event Requiring Statement
Jul 20, 2022
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer
Chief Audit Executive and Chief Risk Officer
Description of the Disclosure
Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities of Ms. Mailene M. Cabral
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Romelyn Obligacion
Designation
Enterprise Senior Legal Counsel
