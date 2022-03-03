Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Manila Water Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MWC   PHY569991086

MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.

(MWC)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange -  03-01
21.5 PHP   +6.97%
03:30aMANILA WATER : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/01MANILA WATER : Material Information/Transactions
PU
02/23MANILA WATER : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manila Water : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

03/03/2022 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Manila Water Company, Inc.MWC PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type General Information Sheet
Report Period/Report Date Mar 3, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

2021 Amended General Information Sheet of Manila Water Company, Inc. as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission through its Online Submission Tool on March 2, 2022

Filed on behalf by:
Name Romelyn Obligacion
Designation Enterprise Senior Legal Counsel

Disclaimer

Manila Water Company Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.
03:30aMANILA WATER : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/01MANILA WATER : Material Information/Transactions
PU
02/23MANILA WATER : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
02/22MANILA WATER : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
01/17MANILA WATER : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
01/17MANILA WATER : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
01/17Manila Water Consortium Signs Deal to Supply Water to Pangasinan, Philippines
MT
01/16MANILA WATER : Material Information/Transactions
PU
01/12MANILA WATER : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, E..
PU
01/12Manila Water Company, Inc. Announces Appointment of Ana Mari B. Bentilanon as Group Con..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 745 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2021 4 972 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
Net Debt 2021 50 250 M 975 M 975 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 69 816 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,79x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 578
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Manila Water Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,50 PHP
Average target price 30,08 PHP
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Victor Emmanuel Araullo de Dios President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gigi Iluminada Miguel CFO, Treasurer, Group Director-Finance & Strategy
Enrique Klar Razon Chairman
Liwayway T. Sevalla Chief Information & Data Protection Officer
Gerardo M. Lobo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.-13.13%1 355
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-19.46%27 640
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED4.74%8 418
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-4.06%4 670
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED2.64%3 996
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-8.54%2 714