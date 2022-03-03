Manila Water : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
03/03/2022 | 03:30am EST
Manila Water Company, Inc.MWC
PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type
General Information Sheet
Report Period/Report Date
Mar 3, 2022
Description of the Disclosure
2021 Amended General Information Sheet of Manila Water Company, Inc. as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission through its Online Submission Tool on March 2, 2022
