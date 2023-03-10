Manitex International Announces Launch of the TC850 Series Truck-Mounted Crane

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) ("Manitex" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions to infrastructure and construction markets, today announced the launch of the all new TC850 Series truck-mounted crane in conjunction with opening day of CONEXPO-Las Vegas.

The TC85159 will feature an 85-ton base rating at a 10’ radius and features 5-Section 159’, full power, proportionally extended boom with 168’ tip height and 228’ tip height when equipped with optional 2-piece, 30’-60’foot Bi-fold offset lattice jib. The new formed boom design will provide excellent relative stiffness in long reach applications making it attractive to steel erectors and other high duty cycle applications where production work is key. The TC85159 will offer 360-degree area of operation without the need for a front/fifth outrigger. Non-equal outrigger positioning, along with increased ground penetration will afford the operator quick set up in confined spaces and on uneven terrain.

“Manitex is pleased to launch an 85-ton high reach truck-mounted crane with an all-new outrigger design, eliminating the need for a front jack,” stated Jeff Long, General Manager Sales of Manitex. “We are confident that the capabilities of the new TC850 will be well received by the crane industry, and we are pleased to announce we have received orders for the TC850 from CraneWorks, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas.”

Scott Wilson, VP Sales and Marketing at CraneWorks, Inc. commented, “CraneWorks, with the design and manufacturing support of Manitex International, is pleased to be a part of supporting the crane industry with new innovative ideas on display at ConExpo. Manitex has developed a new crane with features that our customers and the crane industry have been waiting for. The new features will allow our customers to have the capacity, reach, and necessary road speeds to meet their exacting demands. The new TC850 on display at ConExpo fits the needs of CraneWorks and their longtime customer, Southern Lifting and Hoisting.”

“At Manitex, we continue to listen to our dealers and end-users to develop new, higher capacity cranes that are well-suited for a wide variety of market applications while offering the overall benefits of crane solutions combined with a commercial chassis vs the traditional truck-mounted crane,” concluded Long.

ABOUT MANITEX INTERNATIONAL

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through independent dealers worldwide. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

