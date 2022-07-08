Log in
    MNTX   US5634201082

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MNTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:43 2022-07-08 pm EDT
6.040 USD   -1.14%
MANITEX INTERNATIONAL : Corporate Presentation, July 2022
PU
06/29Manitex International Starts Deliveries on $15 Million Order for Aerial Work Platforms to Enel
MT
06/24MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Manitex International : Corporate Presentation, July 2022

07/08/2022
CORPORATE PRESENTATION

June 2022

NASDAQ: MNTX

Forward-Looking Statement and Non-GAAP Measures

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures: Manitex International from time to time refers to various non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures in this presentation. Manitex believes that this information is useful to understanding its operating results without the impact of special items. See Manitex's Q4 2021 earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website www.manitexinternational.com for a description and/or reconciliation of these measures.

NASDAQ: MNTX

2

Overview

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through dealers worldwide.

Our specialized applications and tailored solutions are renowned for their innovation, practicality, and quality.

NASDAQ: MNTX

3

Changes at Manitex Announced April 11, 2022: Michael Coffey Named CEO, Acquisition of Rabern Rentals

MICHAEL COFFEY

  • 25 years of industry experience spanning operations management, strategic integrations, manufacturing, M&A as Director, General Manager, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer
  • Experience includes heavy equipment manufacturing and service providers such as H-E Parts International, (sold to Hitachi Construction Machinery in 2016) a private equity backed enterprise, serving mining, oil & gas, and power generation markets, Old Castle Materials, a subsidiary of CRH International, and AMECO, a subsidiary of Fluor
  • Worked with Manitex management to identify, negotiate, and close Rabern Rentals transaction

RABERN RENTALS

  • Annual revenues in 2021 of $21 million and $8 million Adjusted EBITDA
  • Three locations, currently adding fourth, all in Texas
  • Fleet/Rentals include 1,700 machines
  • Gross Margins and Adjusted EBITDA margins are multiples of Manitex currently

NASDAQ: MNTX

4

Mobile Lifting (Crane) Solutions

STRAIGHT-MAST CRANES

ARTICULATED CRANES

NASDAQ: MNTX

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Manitex International Inc. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
