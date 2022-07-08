Manitex International : Corporate Presentation, July 2022
CORPORATE PRESENTATION
June 2022
Forward-Looking Statement and Non-GAAP Measures
Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Measures: Manitex International from time to time refers to various non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures in this presentation. Manitex believes that this information is useful to understanding its operating results without the impact of special items. See Manitex's Q4 2021 earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website www.manitexinternational.com for a description and/or reconciliation of these measures.
Overview
Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through dealers worldwide.
Our specialized applications and tailored solutions are renowned for their innovation, practicality, and quality.
Changes at Manitex Announced April 11, 2022: Michael Coffey Named CEO, Acquisition of Rabern Rentals
MICHAEL COFFEY
25 years of industry experience spanning operations management, strategic integrations, manufacturing, M&A as Director, General Manager, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer
Experience includes heavy equipment manufacturing and service providers such as H-E Parts International, (sold to Hitachi Construction Machinery in 2016) a private equity backed enterprise, serving mining, oil & gas, and power generation markets, Old Castle Materials, a subsidiary of CRH International, and AMECO, a subsidiary of Fluor
Worked with Manitex management to identify, negotiate, and close Rabern Rentals transaction
RABERN RENTALS
Annual revenues in 2021 of $21 million and $8 million Adjusted EBITDA
Three locations, currently adding fourth, all in Texas
Fleet/Rentals include 1,700 machines
Gross Margins and Adjusted EBITDA margins are multiples of Manitex currently
Mobile Lifting (Crane) Solutions
STRAIGHT-MAST CRANES
ARTICULATED CRANES
