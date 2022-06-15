Manitou Gold Provides Update Regarding Upcoming Annual Meeting

SUDBURY, Ontario, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) announces instructions for participation in the annual and special shareholders meeting (the “Meeting”) to be held on Wednesday, June 22 at 3pm EDT.



To proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and Provincial and Federal guidance regarding public gatherings, shareholders and proxyholders are strongly encouraged NOT to attend the Meeting in person. The COVID-19 virus is causing unprecedented social and economic disruption and Manitou wants to ensure that no one is unnecessarily exposed to any risks. Furthermore, so that the Company can mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of shareholders, employees, and the community, there will be strict limitations on the number of persons permitted entry to the Meeting.

The Company urges all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in the proxy, and to listen to the Meeting through the live conference call and web presentation details provided below:

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. (Toronto time)

Dial-in Numbers: 647-723-3984 or 1-866-365-4406 from Canada or the US 7 Digit Access Code – 3616167

Please register for the Meeting at the following link: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1wu9i9yv0ywqt&eom

Participants should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Shareholders who dial in to the Meeting through the call details above will not be able to vote on the matters put forth at the Meeting.

For further information on Manitou Gold Inc. contact:

Richard Murphy, CEO

Telephone: 1 (705) 698-1962

Email: info@manitougold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Manitou, including, but not limited to the the interpretation and modelling of geological data and the results of exploration activities. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.