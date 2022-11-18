Manitou Gold : Third Quarter - Financials - September 30, 2022

Manitou Gold Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets $ 696,329 Cash $ 2,239,736 Amounts receivable and other assets (note 3) 86,740 388,225 Marketable securities (note 4) 1,000,000 - Total current assets 1,783,069 2,627,961 Non-current assets 42,369 Equipment (note 5) 27,861 Total assets $ 1,825,438 $ 2,655,822 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 56,918 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 6 and 14) $ 165,627 Flow-through share liability (note 8(b)) - 257,495 Total current liabilities 56,918 423,122 Non-current liabilities 60,000 Loan payable (note 7) 60,000 Total liabilities 116,918 483,122 Shareholders' equity 27,460,713 Share capital (note 8) 27,460,713 Warrants (note 9) 1,460,211 2,142,750 Contributed surplus (note 10) 1,599,772 1,652,239 Deficit (28,812,176) (29,083,002) Total shareholders' equity 1,708,520 2,172,700 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities $ 1,825,438 $ 2,655,822

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (note 1)

Commitments and Contingencies (note 15)