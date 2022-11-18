Manitou Gold : Third Quarter - Financials - September 30, 2022
MANITOU GOLD INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
Notice To Reader
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Manitou Gold Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Manitou Gold Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
$
696,329
Cash
$
2,239,736
Amounts receivable and other assets (note 3)
86,740
388,225
Marketable securities (note 4)
1,000,000
-
Total current assets
1,783,069
2,627,961
Non-current assets
42,369
Equipment (note 5)
27,861
Total assets
$
1,825,438
$
2,655,822
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
$
56,918
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 6 and 14)
$
165,627
Flow-through share liability (note 8(b))
-
257,495
Total current liabilities
56,918
423,122
Non-current liabilities
60,000
Loan payable (note 7)
60,000
Total liabilities
116,918
483,122
Shareholders' equity
27,460,713
Share capital (note 8)
27,460,713
Warrants (note 9)
1,460,211
2,142,750
Contributed surplus (note 10)
1,599,772
1,652,239
Deficit
(28,812,176)
(29,083,002)
Total shareholders' equity
1,708,520
2,172,700
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
$
1,825,438
$
2,655,822
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (note 1)
Commitments and Contingencies (note 15)
Manitou Gold Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30, September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenditures (note 12)$
467,872
$
1,127,463
$
118,485
$
4,569,358
Option-based payments (note 10)
27,400
1,143,400
27,400
1,556,700
Office and general (notes 13 and 14)
160,145
216,314
542,302
1,060,637
Professional fees (note 14)
20,477
9,766
60,888
30,678
Total operating expenses
675,894
2,496,943
749,075
7,217,373
Loss before interest and other income
(675,894)
(2,496,943)
(749,075)
(7,217,373)
Flow-through premium income
-
306,526
257,495
1,022,501
Net loss and comprehensive
loss for the period
$
(675,894)
$
(2,190,417)
$
(491,580)
$
(6,194,872)
Net loss and comprehensive loss per share -
basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
- basic and diluted (note 11)
344,567,782
319,784,068
344,567,782
296,959,586
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Manitou Gold Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
September 30, September 30,
2022
2021
Operating activities
$
(491,580)
Net loss for the period
$
(6,194,872)
Adjustments for:
9,603
Depreciation (note 5)
5,223
Option-based payments (note 10)
27,400
1,556,700
Shares issued on acquisition of property rights (note 12)
-
716,667
Flow-through premium income
(257,495)
(1,022,501)
Option payments received
(1,000,000)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
301,485
Amounts receivable and other assets
(722,935)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(108,709)
(31,676)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,519,296)
(5,693,394)
Investing activities
(24,111)
Purchase of equipment
-
Net cash used in investing activity
(24,111)
-
Financing activities
-
Issuance of units and shares
5,031,500
Cost of issue
-
(186,243)
Warrants exercised
-
86,035
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
4,931,292
Net change in cash
(1,543,407)
(762,102)
Cash, beginning of period
2,239,736
3,525,086
Cash, end of period
$
696,329
$
2,762,984
Supplemental cash flow information
$
-
Broker warrants issued
$
76,500
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Manitou Gold Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Equity attributable to shareholders
Number
Share
Contributed
of Shares
Capital
Warrants
Surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2020
263,036,444
$ 21,880,675
$
2,465,398
$
452,310
$ (21,773,662)
$
3,024,721
Issue of units (note 8(b))
45,740,909
5,031,500
-
-
-
5,031,500
Cost of issue (note 8(b))
-
(265,743)
79,500
-
-
(186,243)
Flow-through share liability (note 8(b))
-
(1,372,227)
-
-
-
(1,372,227)
Warrants exercised (note 9)
1,451,160
101,179
(15,144)
-
-
86,035
Warrants expired (note 9)
-
-
(418,404)
-
418,404
-
Stock options expired (note 10)
-
-
-
(356,771)
356,771
-
Shares issued for property acquisition (note 12)
9,555,555
716,667
-
-
-
716,667
Option-based payments (note 10)
-
-
-
1,556,700
-
1,556,700
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(6,194,872)
(6,194,872)
Balance, September 30, 2021
319,784,068
$ 26,092,051
$
2,111,350
$
1,652,239
$ (27,193,359)
$
2,662,281
Balance, December 31, 2021
344,567,782
$ 27,460,713
$
2,142,750
$
1,652,239
$ (29,083,002)
$
2,172,700
Warrants expired (note 9)
-
-
(682,539)
-
682,539
-
Stock options expired (note 10)
-
-
-
(79,867)
79,867
-
Option-based payments (note 10)
-
-
-
27,400
-
27,400
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(491,580)
(491,580)
Balance, September 30, 2022
344,567,782
$ 27,460,713
$
1,460,211
$
1,599,772
$ (28,812,176)
$
1,708,520
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
