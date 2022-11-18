Advanced search
    MTU   CA5635081006

MANITOU GOLD INC.

(MTU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:27 2022-11-18 pm EST
0.0250 CAD    0.00%
Manitou Gold : Third Quarter - Financials - September 30, 2022

11/18/2022 | 01:09pm EST
MANITOU GOLD INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

Notice To Reader

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Manitou Gold Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Manitou Gold Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

$

696,329

Cash

$

2,239,736

Amounts receivable and other assets (note 3)

86,740

388,225

Marketable securities (note 4)

1,000,000

-

Total current assets

1,783,069

2,627,961

Non-current assets

42,369

Equipment (note 5)

27,861

Total assets

$

1,825,438

$

2,655,822

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities

$

56,918

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 6 and 14)

$

165,627

Flow-through share liability (note 8(b))

-

257,495

Total current liabilities

56,918

423,122

Non-current liabilities

60,000

Loan payable (note 7)

60,000

Total liabilities

116,918

483,122

Shareholders' equity

27,460,713

Share capital (note 8)

27,460,713

Warrants (note 9)

1,460,211

2,142,750

Contributed surplus (note 10)

1,599,772

1,652,239

Deficit

(28,812,176)

(29,083,002)

Total shareholders' equity

1,708,520

2,172,700

Total shareholders' equity and liabilities

$

1,825,438

$

2,655,822

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (note 1)

Commitments and Contingencies (note 15)

- 1 -

Manitou Gold Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (note 12)$

467,872

$

1,127,463

$

118,485

$

4,569,358

Option-based payments (note 10)

27,400

1,143,400

27,400

1,556,700

Office and general (notes 13 and 14)

160,145

216,314

542,302

1,060,637

Professional fees (note 14)

20,477

9,766

60,888

30,678

Total operating expenses

675,894

2,496,943

749,075

7,217,373

Loss before interest and other income

(675,894)

(2,496,943)

(749,075)

(7,217,373)

Flow-through premium income

-

306,526

257,495

1,022,501

Net loss and comprehensive

loss for the period

$

(675,894)

$

(2,190,417)

$

(491,580)

$

(6,194,872)

Net loss and comprehensive loss per share -

basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

- basic and diluted (note 11)

344,567,782

319,784,068

344,567,782

296,959,586

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 2 -

Manitou Gold Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

September 30, September 30,

2022

2021

Operating activities

$

(491,580)

Net loss for the period

$

(6,194,872)

Adjustments for:

9,603

Depreciation (note 5)

5,223

Option-based payments (note 10)

27,400

1,556,700

Shares issued on acquisition of property rights (note 12)

-

716,667

Flow-through premium income

(257,495)

(1,022,501)

Option payments received

(1,000,000)

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

301,485

Amounts receivable and other assets

(722,935)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(108,709)

(31,676)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,519,296)

(5,693,394)

Investing activities

(24,111)

Purchase of equipment

-

Net cash used in investing activity

(24,111)

-

Financing activities

-

Issuance of units and shares

5,031,500

Cost of issue

-

(186,243)

Warrants exercised

-

86,035

Net cash provided by financing activities

-

4,931,292

Net change in cash

(1,543,407)

(762,102)

Cash, beginning of period

2,239,736

3,525,086

Cash, end of period

$

696,329

$

2,762,984

Supplemental cash flow information

$

-

Broker warrants issued

$

76,500

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 3 -

Manitou Gold Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Equity attributable to shareholders

Number

Share

Contributed

of Shares

Capital

Warrants

Surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

263,036,444

$ 21,880,675

$

2,465,398

$

452,310

$ (21,773,662)

$

3,024,721

Issue of units (note 8(b))

45,740,909

5,031,500

-

-

-

5,031,500

Cost of issue (note 8(b))

-

(265,743)

79,500

-

-

(186,243)

Flow-through share liability (note 8(b))

-

(1,372,227)

-

-

-

(1,372,227)

Warrants exercised (note 9)

1,451,160

101,179

(15,144)

-

-

86,035

Warrants expired (note 9)

-

-

(418,404)

-

418,404

-

Stock options expired (note 10)

-

-

-

(356,771)

356,771

-

Shares issued for property acquisition (note 12)

9,555,555

716,667

-

-

-

716,667

Option-based payments (note 10)

-

-

-

1,556,700

-

1,556,700

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(6,194,872)

(6,194,872)

Balance, September 30, 2021

319,784,068

$ 26,092,051

$

2,111,350

$

1,652,239

$ (27,193,359)

$

2,662,281

Balance, December 31, 2021

344,567,782

$ 27,460,713

$

2,142,750

$

1,652,239

$ (29,083,002)

$

2,172,700

Warrants expired (note 9)

-

-

(682,539)

-

682,539

-

Stock options expired (note 10)

-

-

-

(79,867)

79,867

-

Option-based payments (note 10)

-

-

-

27,400

-

27,400

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(491,580)

(491,580)

Balance, September 30, 2022

344,567,782

$ 27,460,713

$

1,460,211

$

1,599,772

$ (28,812,176)

$

1,708,520

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Manitou Gold Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 18:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
