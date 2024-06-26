Manitou Group specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of handling, lifting and earthmoving equipment for the construction (61% of net sales), agriculture (27%) and industry (12%) markets. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - handling and lifting equipment (86.1%): rough-terrain handling equipment (fixed and rotating telehandlers, rough-terrain forklifts and on-board trucks), aerial work platforms, industrial and semi-industrial forklifts, truck-mounted forklifts, rough-terrain forklift trucks, warehousing equipment, skid-steers and track loaders, articulated loaders and backhoe loaders; - services (13.9%): sale of spare parts and accessories, provision of financing solutions, fleet management, provision of connected machines, extended warranties and maintenance contracts, training services and sale of second-hand equipment. At the end of 2023, the group had 10 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Northern Europe (36.5%), Southern Europe (33.8%), the Americas (20.9%) and Asia/Pacific/Africa/Middle East (8.8%).