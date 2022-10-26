Advanced search
    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:04 2022-10-26 am EDT
20.05 EUR   +2.82%
04:28aManitou : A record number of new products presented at Bauma
PU
10/04Manitou : Declaration relative au nombre de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital de la societe au 30.09.22
PU
09/15Manitou : Signature of a partnership agreement with EcoVadis
PU
Manitou : A record number of new products presented at Bauma

10/26/2022 | 04:28am EDT
A record number of new products presented at Bauma

Manitou Group presented this year a record number of new products at the largest international trade fair for
construction and industry, BAUMA. Among the innovations: four new aerial work platforms, two rotating
telehandlers, and a fixed telehandler. The range of mid-height telehandlers also welcomes four new models.

  • A shift to electric with 7 new models: four new aerial work platforms, two new rotating telehandlers, the first 100% electric compact telehandler.
  • Four new medium-height telehandlers
  • A new range of high capacity telehandlers
  • A reinforced presence on the compact market with a new range of articulated loaders and the ULM

The full press kit

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 08:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MANITOU GROUP
Financials
Sales 2022 2 213 M 2 208 M 2 208 M
Net income 2022 71,6 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Net Debt 2022 197 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 746 M 744 M 744 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 322
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart MANITOU GROUP
Duration : Period :
Manitou Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITOU GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,50 €
Average target price 25,30 €
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Paul Denis President & Chief Executive Officer
Hervé Rochet Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jacqueline Himsworth Chairman
Pierre-Henri Ricaud Independent Director
Dominique Thierry Bamas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANITOU GROUP-29.22%744
PACCAR, INC.3.94%31 900
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-18.49%21 606
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-23.73%18 443
KOMATSU LTD.2.12%17 627
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-24.83%17 144