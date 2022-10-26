Manitou : A record number of new products presented at Bauma
10/26/2022 | 04:28am EDT
A record number of new products presented at Bauma
Manitou Group presented this year a record number of new products at the largest international trade fair for
construction and industry, BAUMA. Among the innovations: four new aerial work platforms, two rotating
telehandlers, and a fixed telehandler. The range of mid-height telehandlers also welcomes four new models.
A shift to electric with 7 new models: four new aerial work platforms, two new rotating telehandlers, the first 100% electric compact telehandler.
Four new medium-height telehandlers
A new range of high capacity telehandlers
A reinforced presence on the compact market with a new range of articulated loaders and the ULM