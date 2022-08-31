Manitou : Acquisition of the intellectual property and takeover of part of the company's employees ATN Platforms

Log in
    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:52 2022-08-31 am EDT
17.02 EUR   +0.71%
Acquisition of the intellectual property and takeover of part of the company's employees ATN Platforms

08/31/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Acquisition of the intellectual property and takeover of part of the company's employees ATN Platforms

Manitou Group, the worldwide reference in handling, aerial lift platforms and earthmoving sectors, has announced the purchase of the intellectual property of ATN Platforms, a specialist in the design and assembly of aerial work platforms.

Manitou Group has announced that it has acquired in the framework of a judicial recovery procedure before the Commercial Court of Agen, all of the intellectual property of ATN Platforms, a French firm that specializes in aerial work platforms, in particular vertical platforms. As a result of this purchase, the Group is extending its existing product range in order to accelerate its development in a particularly fast-moving market. The experience acquired by ATN Platforms in this niche underpins the Group's decision, as Michel Denis, President & CEO, explains: "This is an opportunity for growth for Manitou Group. Our two platform production sites in Candé (Maine-et-Loire) will assemble the vertical platform models that are the result of the expertise of ATN Platforms, in order to offer our customers an even wider choice of aerial work platform solutions".

To accompany this acquisition, Manitou Group is benefiting from the expertise of some dozen ATN Platforms employees, who will continue to be based in Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne), the historic site of ATN Platforms.

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
