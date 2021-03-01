Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Manitou Group    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitou BF: Patent infringement litigation

03/01/2021 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Manitou BF: Patent infringement litigation

Manitou BF informs that on February 26, 2021, the Paris Court of Justice ('Tribunal Judiciaire') ruled in first instance on the litigation for infringement of the French part of two European patents relating to certain features concerning the control system of the overload cut-off of certain telescopic forklift trucks, initiated in May 2017 by J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB) against Manitou BF.

Read the press release

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANITOU GROUP
02:36aMANITOU BF : Patent infringement litigation
PU
02/24PERSHIMEX RESOURCES : Readies 2021 Drilling Program at Courville Property in Que..
MT
02/11MANITOU : Launch of « Manitou Group Parts » brand
PU
02/11MANITOU : Launch of “Manitou Group Parts” brand
PU
01/31MANITOU GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/29MANITOU : 2020 Sales Shrink 24%, Flags Over 10% Rise in 2021
MT
01/28MANITOU GROUP : Q4 2020 Sales Revenues
PU
01/28MANITOU GROUP : 4th quarter earnings
CO
01/12MANITOU : Presentation of the group new roadmap “New Horizons 2025”
PU
01/12MANITOU GROUP : Infos Business
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 579 M 1 907 M 1 907 M
Net income 2020 54,2 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 234 M 1 232 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 397
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart MANITOU GROUP
Duration : Period :
Manitou Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITOU GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,02 €
Last Close Price 26,65 €
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel Paul Denis President & Chief Executive Officer
Hervé Rochet Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jacqueline Himsworth Chairman
Pierre-Henri Ricaud Independent Director
Dominique Thierry Bamas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANITOU GROUP11.51%1 234
PACCAR, INC.5.46%31 568
KOMATSU LTD.13.22%28 268
KUBOTA CORPORATION6.95%27 267
EPIROC AB19.75%25 064
KNORR-BREMSE AG-5.50%20 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ