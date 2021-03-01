Manitou BF: Patent infringement litigation

Manitou BF informs that on February 26, 2021, the Paris Court of Justice ('Tribunal Judiciaire') ruled in first instance on the litigation for infringement of the French part of two European patents relating to certain features concerning the control system of the overload cut-off of certain telescopic forklift trucks, initiated in May 2017 by J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB) against Manitou BF.

