Manitou : Combined General Meeting, May 25, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Combined General Meeting, May 25, 2023

Ancenis, May 26, 2023 - The Manitou Group's Annual General Meeting was held on May 25, 2023 at the company's headquarters in Ancenis, under the chairmanship of Jacqueline Himsworth.

Voting shareholders represented 34,101,724 shares, or 89.114% of the shares entitled to vote (after deducting 1 400 903 treasury shares) out of the 39,668,399 shares comprising the share capital.

The Meeting approved the fnancial statements for fscal year 2022, the distribution of a dividend of €0.63 per share to be paid on June 1st.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the renewal of the mandates as directors of Jacqueline Himsworth, Christopher Himsworth, Dominique Himsworth, Emilie Braud, Marcel-Claude Braud, Sébastien Braud, Cécile Helme-Guizon, Alexandra Matzneff, Dominique Bamas and Pierre-Henri Ricaud.

In addition, the Board of Directors elected Jacqueline Himsworth as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The resolutions submitted to the vote and recommended by the Board of Directors were adopted by the shareholders. The results of the votes for each resolution are available on the company's website www.manitou-group.com.

