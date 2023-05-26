Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manitou Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:09 2023-05-26 am EDT
22.45 EUR   +2.05%
05:33pManitou : Combined General Meeting, May 25, 2023
PU
06:29aManitou : Combined General Meeting of May 25 2023
PU
05/04Manitou : Availability of the information for the Combined General Meeting of May 25th, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitou : Combined General Meeting, May 25, 2023

05/26/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

?

PRESS RELEASE

Combined General Meeting, May 25, 2023

Ancenis, May 26, 2023 - The Manitou Group's Annual General Meeting was held on May 25, 2023 at the company's headquarters in Ancenis, under the chairmanship of Jacqueline Himsworth.

Voting shareholders represented 34,101,724 shares, or 89.114% of the shares entitled to vote (after deducting 1 400 903 treasury shares) out of the 39,668,399 shares comprising the share capital.

The Meeting approved the fnancial statements for fscal year 2022, the distribution of a dividend of €0.63 per share to be paid on June 1st.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the renewal of the mandates as directors of Jacqueline Himsworth, Christopher Himsworth, Dominique Himsworth, Emilie Braud, Marcel-Claude Braud, Sébastien Braud, Cécile Helme-Guizon, Alexandra Matzneff, Dominique Bamas and Pierre-Henri Ricaud.

In addition, the Board of Directors elected Jacqueline Himsworth as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The resolutions submitted to the vote and recommended by the Board of Directors were adopted by the shareholders. The results of the votes for each resolution are available on the company's website www.manitou-group.com.

To download the results of the votes of the General Meeting:

www.manitou-group.com

ISIN code: FR0000038606

Indices: CAC ALL SHARES, CAC ALL-TRADABLE, CAC INDUSTRIALS, CAC MID & SMALL, CAC SMALL,

EN FAMILY BUSINESS

FORTHCOMING EVENT

July 27, 2023 (after market closing)

2023 Half-year results

Company information is available at www.manitou-group.com

Shareholder information: communication.fnanciere@manitou-group.com

Shareholders' meeting contact: ag2023@manitou-group.com

As a world reference in the handling, aerial work platform and earth moving sectors, Manitou Group's mission is to improve working conditions, safety and performance around the world, while protecting people and their environment. Through its fagship brands - Manitou and Gehl - the group designs, produces, distributes and services equipment for construction, agriculture and industry. By placing innovation at the heart of its development, Manitou Group constantly seeks to bring value to all its stakeholders. Through the expertise of its network of 900 dealers, the group works more closely with its customers every day. Staying true to its roots, Manitou Group is headquartered in France. It achieved a 2022 turnover of €2.4 billion and brings together 5,000 talented people worldwide, all driven by a shared passion.

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:32:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MANITOU GROUP
05:33pManitou : Combined General Meeting, May 25, 2023
PU
06:29aManitou : Combined General Meeting of May 25 2023
PU
05/04Manitou : Availability of the information for the Combined General Meeting of May 25th, 20..
PU
04/26Manitou : Q1 2023 sales revenues
PU
04/25MANITOU GROUP : Slide show Q1
CO
04/25MANITOU GROUP : 1st quarter turnover
CO
03/31MANITOU GROUP : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
03/03MANITOU GROUP : Slide show results
CO
03/02Manitou BF SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/02MANITOU GROUP : Annual results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANITOU GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 271 M 2 431 M 2 431 M
Net income 2022 57,2 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net Debt 2022 317 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 859 M 919 M 919 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart MANITOU GROUP
Duration : Period :
Manitou Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITOU GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,45 €
Average target price 29,54 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Paul Denis President & Chief Executive Officer
Hervé Rochet Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jacqueline Himsworth Chairman
Pierre-Henri Ricaud Independent Director
Dominique Thierry Bamas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANITOU GROUP-11.29%903
PACCAR, INC.6.76%37 085
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-3.92%24 546
KOMATSU LTD.18.36%23 015
EPIROC AB (PUBL)1.50%20 469
EXOR N.V.12.01%18 895
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer