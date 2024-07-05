DECLARATION RELATIVE AU NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL DE LA SOCIETE AU 30.06.24

05 Jul 2024 10:24 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

MANITOU BF

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1268285_240630_AMF_droits_de_vote.pdf

Source

MANITOU

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

MANITOU BF

ISIN

FR0000038606

Symbol

MTU

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 08:31:03 UTC.