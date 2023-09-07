Manitou Group announces the extension of its production site dedicated to rough-terrain aerial work platforms in Candé, France.

One year after the inauguration of this second platform plant, this investment of nearly 60 million euros will enable the group to increase its production capacity by integrating mechanical welding upstream of assembly.

With a long-term vision as its leitmotiv, Manitou Group is equipping itself with important industrial resources to support the strong growth of its aerial work platform business over the coming years. The aim is to increase production capacity while absorbing peaks in activity.

We will continue to work with our approved suppliers for mechanically-welded components. Bringing this activity in-house will enable us to reduce the tensions that our supply chain can encounter during surges in activity, which are more and more frequent in a very dynamic platform market.

Sylvain Jaguelin, VP Product Unit Aerial Work Platform

Press release