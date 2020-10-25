Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Manitou Group    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 10/23 11:35:22 am
17.4 EUR   +1.87%
04:10pMANITOU : New website launch www.manitou.com
PU
10/12MANITOU : formalizes its partnership with NEOLINE to reduce its carbon footprint
PU
09/09MANITOU : 08312020 - Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Manitou : New website launch www.manitou.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 04:10pm EDT
New website launch www.manitou.com

Manitou Group is launching a new website dedicated to its iconic Manitou brand. The goals of its new public website, www.manitou.com, are to increase the visibility of the Manitou brand internationally, offer a browsing experience tailored to each type of visitor, and highlight the dynamic and innovative aspects of the brand.

The Manitou brand is launching a brand new version of its website, www.manitou.com, that is user friendly and intuitive.
'Full page' visuals are featured to provide a total immersive experience in which the visitor really feels that they are in their work environment.

Today, digital communication is customized and localized communication. We created editorial pages addressing business issues aligned as closely as possible with the reality in the field. This allows us to highlight the solution that meets the user's needs.

Arnaud Boyer, VP of Marketing and Product Development

Through this site, the brand is also striving to increase its visibility in countries where it is not as well known as in France or Western Europe, in particular through search engine optimization based on targeted and optimized web content. Manitou.com, which currently is available in three languages and will be available in many more in the future, addresses handling, personnel lifting, and earthmoving needs regardless of the user's region.

Read the press release

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 20:09:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MANITOU GROUP
04:10pMANITOU : New website launch www.manitou.com
PU
10/12MANITOU : formalizes its partnership with NEOLINE to reduce its carbon footprint
PU
09/09MANITOU : 08312020 - Statement
PU
09/02MANITOU : Signing of a strategic partnership for autonomous warehousing equipmen..
PU
08/07MANITOU : 2020 Half-year results
PU
07/30MANITOU : Press release- 2020 Half-year results
PU
07/30MANITOU : Analysts prensentation - 2020 Half-year results
PU
07/30MANITOU : 2020 Half-year report
PU
07/30MANITOU GROUP : Press Release
CO
07/30MANITOU GROUP : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 483 M 1 757 M 1 757 M
Net income 2020 31,2 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net Debt 2020 156 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 666 M 788 M 789 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 397
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart MANITOU GROUP
Duration : Period :
Manitou Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITOU GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,52 €
Last Close Price 17,40 €
Spread / Highest target 9,20%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Paul Denis President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacqueline Himsworth Chairman
Hervé Rochet Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gordon Himsworth Director
Sébastien Braud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANITOU GROUP-18.88%788
PACCAR, INC.17.12%32 067
KUBOTA CORPORATION13.15%22 515
KOMATSU LTD.-5.90%22 421
KNORR-BREMSE AG13.06%19 578
EPIROC AB18.71%18 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group