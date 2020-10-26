Log in
Manitou : New website launch www.manitou.com

10/26/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

New website launch

www.manitou.com

Ancenis, October 22, 2020 ― Manitou Group, a worldwide reference in handling, aerial work platforms, and earthmoving, is launching a new website dedicated to its iconic Manitou brand. The goals of its new public website, www.manitou.com, are to increase the visibility of the Manitou brand internationally, offer a browsing experience tailored to each type of visitor, and highlight the dynamic and innovative aspects of the brand.

The Manitou brand is launching a brand new version of its website, www.manitou.com, that is user friendly and intuitive. Arnaud Boyer, VP of Marketing and Product Development explains the reasons for this completely revised version: "Our customers are increasingly interested in complete solutions that go beyond just the product. This new site clearly highlights these solutions, offering a broad choice to Manitou users in order to increase their performance and efficiency during handling work. We therefore worked on a new architecture to make each visit a personalized customer experience tailored to each user, whether they are a farmer, site foreman, or logistics specialist. The marketing teams completely overhauled each page with a modern and innovative design that is in line with our premium positioning." Prioritizing user experience by getting closer to the customer is what motivated the teams when redesigning the website.

Arnaud Boyer adds: "Today, digital communication is customized and localized communication. We created editorial pages addressing business issues aligned as closely as possible with the reality in the field. This allows us to highlight the solution that meets the user's needs."

"Full page" visuals are featured to provide a total immersive experience in which the visitor really feels that they are in their work environment. Through this site, the brand is also striving to increase its visibility in countries where it is not as well known as in France or Western Europe, in particular through search engine optimization based on targeted and optimized web content. Manitou.com, which currently is available in three languages and will be available in many more in the future, addresses handling, personnel lifting, and earthmoving needs regardless of the user's region.

This responsive siteguarantees a quality visitor experience, regardless of the device that is used. The website uses what are called API (Application Programming Interface) keys, which allow it to communicate with the tools in place within the group and ensure that the data is up to date. Environmental impact is decreased because the data does not need to be duplicated across tools. "I would like to thank everyone on the marketing, IT, and service teams at Manitou Group for their involvement in this truly interdisciplinary project. We also benefited from the expertise of numerous agencies, which provided us with complementary resources and skills. Despite the impact of the health

PR Contact: Franck LETHOREY - f.lethorey@manitou-group.com- tel: 02 40 09 17 56 / 07 86 70 85 62

Information on the company available at: www.manitou-group.com

crisis, we were able to mobilize on a continuous basis, and we are proud to launch this new version within the planned timeframe, one year after placing the first pixels," Arnaud Boyer concluded.

With this new website, the Manitou brand reaffirms its status as an expert and increases its customer proximity across the three markets on which it operates: agriculture, construction, and industry.

Get the latest news from the group at www.manitou-group.comand on social media

Manitou Group is a worldwide reference in the handling,

By constantly innovating its products & services, Manitou

access platforms, and earthmoving. By improving workplace

Group constantly adds value to exceed its stakeholders'

conditions, safety, and performance, our environment

expectations.

remains renewable and sustainable for man kind.

Always attuned to its customers via its expert network of over

Through its 3 iconic brands - Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang by

1,050 dealers, the group continues to be true to its roots by

Manitou - the group develops, manufactures, and provides

keeping its headquarters in France. That focus, which powered

equipment and services for the construction, agriculture, and

sales to €2.1 billion in 2019, informs its talented worldwide

industrial markets.

team of 4,600 whose passion ceaselessly motivates the group.

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 16:49:02 UTC

